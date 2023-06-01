Did Grace Van Dien leave FaZe Clan? Twitch streamer removes FaZe from her Twitter bio amid Rain controversy 

Amidst the latest controversy surrounding Grace Van Dien and Nordan "Rain," the new FaZe signing has removed the organization's name from her Twitter bio, leading to much speculation on social media about a potential exit. This comes after Nordan released a video where Grace, aka Bluefille on Twitch, threatened to leave FaZe Clan if the video got out.

While Bluefille has been feuding with Rain for a few days, their latest interaction appears to have been the last straw for Grace Van Dien, as she removed the name of the esports organization she joined earlier last month from her Twitter bio.

Earlier, her Twitter bio read "FaZe Bluefille." Now it just has her Twitch tag, as several individuals on social media pointed out, speculating whether she has left the organization.

What might have caused Grace Van Dien to remove FaZe Clan from her bio? Recent drama with Rain confirmed

The controversy began before she officially joined FaZe, with Rain ruining the announcement. For context, he has been beefing with the upper management for some time and called the decision to sign the Stranger Things actress a "political move."

The feud escalated as both content creators insulted each other online by bringing up each other's pasts. While Nordan made fun of the fact that Grace Van Dien is a relative newcomer on the gaming scene and doesn't know what a trickshot is, she brought up his drug problem.

As such, the two willfully met up a couple of days ago to hash things out in person, but the "debate" went south after 20 minutes, and Grace walked out of the room in tears. The conversation started well, with the two discussing various matters before an emotional fight began.

In the end, Grace called FaZe Rain a terrible person and, seconds later, got up to leave and threatened to leave FaZe Clan if they released the video:

"Um, tell [unintelligible] that I am not doing this video. And if they release anything, I'm leaving FaZe."

It appears that she might have followed through, but there has yet to be any official statement from FaZe Clan or her about leaving. In fact, yesterday, after clips from Rain's controversial video went viral, the esports organization came out in support of Grace Van Dien by releasing a statement.

