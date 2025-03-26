"This is straight-up bullying": Twitch streamer Dalig breaks silence after getting banned by G2 Esports

Dalig, a Twitch streamer and former United Kingdom admin for G2 Esports, was recently banned from working or collaborating with the gaming organization. The streamer initially addressed the incident on X but took down her posts soon after and reposted her response on Instagram stories. In her posts, she took full accountability for her actions and expressed some thoughts and criticism about the esports company.

Her main points of criticism involved the G2's handling of the ban. She claimed that individuals on the esports organization's payroll would speak behind her back in private chats, making insensitive remarks all because she "made jokes":

"Creating a private chat and calling me a "racist tw*t", "simpqueen" by people who actually do stuff for G2 is F**KING crazy to me. They talked about me like I'm a piece of sh*t. I made jokes BUT I NEVER TARGETED ANYONE. This is straight-up bullying. It's actually disgusting."

Dalig's full statement on her ban from G2 (Images via @hereqiyana/Instagram)

The streamer claims she received word of her suspension on March 24, 2025, stating that the organization does not wish to be "associated" with her or her "community" in the future. Reportedly, G2 cited Dalig's "racist remarks" as the motivation behind her ban. For this, she took responsibility and claims that her past transgressions have already been apologized for:

"I have never denied making inappropriate jokes. That was on me, and I've apologised for it. The moment I said them, I instantly regretted it. I made a mistake, and I've accepted the consequences."

After a meeting with the G2 community manager, Dalig noted that some of her associates were also allegedly issued a permanent ban from the company.

The meeting also set other terms — the streamer would not have access to G2's official Discord channels, office, or studio. Additionally, the ban requires that she not wear G2 merchandise.

"Apparently bullying is acceptable?": Former G2 member Dalig speaks on her ban from the company

Dalig claimed she has been following G2 since 2017 and had project plans for G2UK that she intended to reveal soon but decided against it after the recent fiasco:

"I had wanted to speak up about our little G2UK project in here, but you know what? After seeing what other hub leaders say about me behind my back, I'm not going to do that. [Making] racist remarks is bad, but apparently bullying is acceptable?"

In conclusion, the streamer reiterated that she takes accountability for the incident and also expressed love for her supporters:

"I'm taking full responsibility for my actions, and I no longer wish to be associated with the organization... Lastly, I want to thank everyone who supported me throughout the years."

In other news, during February 2025, G2 Esports was crowned the champion of the VCT Americas Kickoff, besting the fan-favorite Sentinels.

