Trainwreckstv announces the launch of "anti-viewbotting program" on Kick, comments on whether FaZe Clan members are botting

Kick ambassador Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has announced the launch of the "anti-viewbotting program," developed to tackle artificial inflation of viewership on the platform. The prevalence of viewbotting on Kick has been widely discussed, with several prominent content creators expressing concern about the situation.

Last year, on July 2, 2023, the Stake-backed platform's co-founder, Ed "Eddie" Craven, was taken aback after seeing that Sam Pepper had over 160k viewers during his livestream. Commenting on the situation, the Australian billionaire remarked:

"How's this guy got 161,000 viewers?! I don't think that's real. I think it's, like, a bot or something. Yeah, I think... something's malicious going on here. I don't know if I trust that. Don't know about that!"

During a livestream earlier today (June 30, 2024), Trainwreckstv voiced his dismay at the situation and announced the "anti-viewbotting program." He elaborated:

"...Bro, like we can't... you know what I mean? It's really beginning to piss me the f**k off. I'm looking forward to the anti-viewbotting program that's releasing, I think, sometime next week. That should definitely shed light."

According to the Iranian-American personality, the program will not be a "100% fix." He added:

"It's not going to be a 100% fix, but I think we will see some decreases in certain blatant botters. But I don't know how effective it's going to be. It's always really f**king tough to, you know, perfectly stop it from happening."

Trainwreckstv comments on whether he believes FaZe Clan members are viewbotting on Kick

During the same broadcast, Trainwreckstv's attention was drawn to a viewer's message asking if he thought FaZe Clan members were viewbotting on Kick. The 33-year-old content creator claimed that the viewbotting situation on Kick was "bad" and that he and "five others" were the only ones not artificially inflating their viewership.

He remarked:

"'Did you say that FaZe are viewbotting?' Brother, I'm going to keep it a buck, bro - it's bad! It's bad, like, I'm going to be honest to you, bro, me and maybe five others might be the only ones in the entire f**king industry not botting."

Trainwreckstv continued:

"Maybe in, like, top 100, I would say... everyone's bullsh**ting. Everyone is bullsh**ting! I would say of the new wave and the new generation, I would say 99% are bullsh**ting."

This is not the first time that Trainwreckstv has accused streamers of viewbotting. On April 9, 2024, the Kick content creator stated that "multiple" people were botting and "massively" profiting from it.