Twitch announces subscription price changes in the United States, Canada, and more

Streaming platform Twitch has announced an increase in subscription prices in several countries, including the US and Canada. This comes after the company announced new Tier 1 subscription prices for the UK, Australia, Canada, and Turkey, in February 2024. It had warned that the increase in US subscription prices was “extremely likely.”

The streaming service's X handle, @TwitchSupport, announced the news on June 4. As per the announcement, the new prices will affect over 30 countries, including Canada, Europe, New Zealand, and the US, starting July 11.

The US will see a 20% increase of $1, from $4.99 to $5.99, for Tier 1 subscribers. The other affected countries also see a similar increase, except for Turkey, which rose from TRY9.90 to TRY 43.90.

Twitch stated:

“We are notifying streamers and subscribers in these regions via email.”

The company provided more information on the official website, which said:

“As part of our efforts to help creators build and grow their communities worldwide, the following countries received subscription price adjustments as a part of Local Subscription Pricing.”

The website also states that the adjustments in the price were to reflect the cost of living for each subscriber. It says:

“Twitch subscription prices are adjusted to better reflect the cost of living where a subscriber lives. We price subscriptions this way to enable creators and viewers to build communities wherever they are in the world. Local subscription pricing helps creators grow their community and revenue as more viewers become supporters over time.”

Twitch CMO had warned of a rise in subscription costs for the US

In February 2024, Twitch CMO Mike Minton warned subscribers of an impending rise in subscription costs for the US, in particular. He had said:

“Stating what may be obvious to some people, these things are pretty well connected. It is extremely likely we will see a US price increase. We’re working on the details as to what the increase will be and when”

The reaction to the price increase has been mostly negative, with many questioning whether this means the streamers would get a higher payout from the views. Twitch clarified this doubt through a tweet, saying:

“Streamers will continue earning according to their revenue share (50-70% depending on their current Plus Program tier). Streamers will make more money per subscription with the price increase”

Meanwhile, the streaming platform has been on a firing spree of late. The company laid off over 500 employees six months ago. In May 2024, it also ended contracts with its Safety Advisory Council members.