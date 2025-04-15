Twitch bans IZIDORE for reportedly soliciting money for "self-destructive behavior" after he went viral for letting viewers "torture" him

Twitch has repeatedly banned controversial streamer IZIDORE almost a day after he went viral for allowing viewers to "torture" him in exchange for donations on his April 14 broadcast. Screenshots shared on social media by users such as @Awk200000 suggest that Twitch banned him for soliciting money in exchange for "self-destructive behavior" on their platform, which is against the community guidelines.
Attempting to access his channel brings up the usual prompt that claims that the channel is temporarily unavailable due to TOS violations.
As mentioned, the reason appears to be that IZIDORE had done a recent livestream where he let his viewers torture him in exchange for donations. The reported official reason is:
"Asking for money, services, or items of value in exchange for self-destructive behavior that would likely lead to peain, injury, or excessive inebriation."
The alleged suspension length from the Amazon-owned streaming platform is 24 hours.
Twitch bans IZIDORE a day after clips of his Chinese water torture stream went viral
As mentioned, on April 14, 2025 clips from IZIDORE's April 12 broadcast titled Bits = Water Drops went viral on social media with viewers sharing them on websites like X. As of right now, a clip from X user @FearedBuck has garnered over 11 million views on the platform and is captioned:
"Streamer lets his chat Chinese water torture him for donations"
Chinese water torture is a method of mentally torturing the victim and constitutes letting cold water droplets fall onto their unobstructed face or forehead in irregular patterns. In the 30-second clip, several such water droplets can be seen falling on the Twitch streamer's face.
What's more, the clip also shows how viewers could donate bits on IZIDORE's stream to facilitate the "torture." As per the information on the screen, one drop of water gets dropped on the streamer per three bits donated. To add variation, there are further goals set for the stream, such as donating 50 bits would initiate 20 fast drops to fall on his face. Here is a list of all the "self-destructive" donations:
- 3 bits = 1 Drop
- 50 Bits = 20 Fast Drops
- 100 Bits = 20 Slow Drops
- 200 Bits = 1 Long Drop
- Sub/Gifted Sub = Mega Drop
As per the screenshots, IZIDORE's channel will be restored by Twitch in 24 hours, and viewers can watch him go live from April 16.