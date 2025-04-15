Who is IZIDORE? Twitch streamer goes viral for letting his live audience "torture" him for donations

A clip from Twitch streamer “IZIDORE” went viral on April 14, 2025, where viewers remotely tortured the streamer through donations. The content creator set up a device that dropped water on him whenever viewers purchased Bits or subscriptions. IZIDORE allowed them to donate between three and 200 Bits to drop varying levels of water on his face throughout the 16-hour livestream.

Ad

For those unfamiliar with Chinese water torture, it involves a machine slowly dripping cold drops of water on people’s scalps or faces for extended periods. According to New Scientist magazine, this process can cause fear, mental deterioration, and anxiety.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

IZIDORE is an American Twitch streamer with over 39,600 followers. He streams gaming content and engages in various challenges. A lot of his content focuses on subathons and endurance streams where he dares his audience to make him end his livestreams through various goals.

IZIDORE is known for his torture subathon streams

Expand Tweet

Ad

The recent water drop stream is not the first time IZIDORE has engaged in acts that encouraged viewers to torture him. During a broadcast in August 2023, the content creator let them flashbang him inside a closet for 25 Bits. The streamer told his audience he would destroy his car if they could make him quit the challenge. After staying in a closet for three days, he gave up.

In another broadcast, IZIDORE attempted to build a house of cards with a giant fan right next to him. Whenever a Twitch user donated 100 Bits to the channel, the fan would turn on and blow his cards away, prompting him to restart the process.

Ad

Endless challenge streams and subathons are popular on Twitch but they often face criticism. On October 7, 2024, FaZe Clan member Maxwell “Plaqueboymax” talked about how his subathon left him in tears after he streamed endlessly for 20 days.

The subathon involved dating shows, games, and other challenges. While the streamer had the company of other content creators, he was unable to leave his home, which made him upset. Maxwell explained:

"When I tell y'all that I was going through it, I was really going through it. Like by Day 10, I was like, 'I don't know how I am going to go through the rest of these 20 days.' I'm having nights where I'm in the bathroom, I was bawling my eyes out."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other content creators like Imane “Pokimane” and Sykkuno have criticized subathon streams, with the former calling them a “little iffy.” Imane opined that subathon streams are unhealthy despite the financial incentives involved.

In other news, Twitch streamers Erobb221 and Brittt are involved in a custody battle. An alleged legal document revealed details about child support, medical, and dental expenses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhimannu Das Abhimannu Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. His writing journey started after he drew the attention of websites dedicated to Hearthstone, a game he'd played competitively. Since then, he has worked for multiple organizations. He has nearly 10 years of journalistic experience and over 3,500 articles to his name. He has also interviewed prominent esports teams like Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Bleed Esports.



Abhimannu's love of gaming was inspired by Pokemon Gold, which he played on a borrowed Gameboy Color at the age of eight. These days, he mostly sticks to multiplayer titles like Apex Legends, The Finals, etc. He is also particularly fond of Stardew Valley.



Abhimannu's hobbies are watching soccer and trying new dishes. Know More