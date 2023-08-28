This Twitch streamer lets viewers flashbang him for bits, will destroy his car if you can make him quit

A Twitch streamer with the moniker IZIDORE is currently gaining traction on social media for letting viewers flashbang him inside a closet. Along with various other ways of allowing the audience to interact with him, the streamer's challenge is that he will destroy his car if the viewers can make him quit streaming before three days.

Content creators on live streaming platforms such as Twitch and Kick are known to have 'streamer menus' that set donation and subscription targets for the actions that the creator will perform upon fulfillment. IZIDORE's list is automated, and one of the most popular things on it is the flashbang option, which simulates a flashbang grenade with lights and sounds inside the small closet. Viewers who want it to happen need to donate 25 Twitch bits.

What else can viewers do to streamer IZIDORE apart from flashbang him by donating Twitch bits?

IZIDORE's closet-themed Twitch stream comes days after another streamer called ERBY splashed after announcing he would be gifting a car to one of his mods if he can survive three days in a closet. This time, the challenge also involves a car but in a different capacity.

IZIDORE's streamer menu has several actions that can lead to him getting egged or shot by a ping-pong ball shooter. All of them are aimed at irritating the creator as he is confined in the closet for the duration of the stream and cannot escape the donations from the viewers. His challenge is to withstand the constant barrage of irritation for the next three days.

Failing which, he has promised to total his car. Here is a list of the menu actions when IZIDORE started his three-day challenge with the amount of donation required to trigger them:

25 Bits - Flashbang.

50 Bits - TTS (Text to Speech message).

200 Bits: Pong Ball Shooter.

400 Bits or one subscription: Leaf Blower.

500 Bits: June (His partner) gives him a treat.

750 Bits: Water Shooter.

2500 Bits: June Throws Egg At [him].

The news about viewers being able to flashbang him for donations has attracted much attention online, with social media abuzz about IZIDORE's challenge.

At the time of writing, however, the last one about him getting egged has been removed from the list, but the stream still has over 60 hours to go, and more things may be added or removed as time progresses.