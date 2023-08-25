Who is ERBY? Twitch streamer garners attention for giving away a car to channel mod if they can survive three days in closet

Twitch streamer ERBY has given a rather unique challenge to one of his moderators named c0usta. The latter prepared to embrace the challenge of remaining inside a pitch-black closet for three days, equating to 72 hours. Successfully accomplishing this endeavor would earn him a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban as a reward. The challenge was initially announced on his official Twitter/X page, where he wrote:

"My buddy c0usta is pushing his mind and body to the limits to win a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban!! Go give him some support!!"

For those unfamiliar with the streamer, ERBY presently boasts a following of more than 8.4K on his Twitch channel. His content primarily revolves around challenge-oriented videos, real-life driving streams, and occasionally, react streams.

What is Twitch streamer ERBY's latest challenge?

ERBY, who is well-acquainted with both personally undergoing challenges and orchestrating them, has arranged another unique challenge on Twitch. This challenge entails one of his moderators being confined in a dark closet, with the requirement to remain inside for 72 hours.

The setup for this challenge is rather elaborate, featuring a camera strategically positioned at the apex of the closet to capture a comprehensive view of the entire arrangement. Another camera is situated either at the moderator's feet and a third one near his head, offering a distinct vertical perspective. All the cameras are actively livestreaming the moderator's actions and experiences within the closet.

ERBY also enabled his viewers to actively engage with the stream by offering the opportunity to share media in exchange for at least a dollar's worth of donation. Additionally, there are several subscription goals in place.

For example, receiving 2.5K gifted subs will lead to the streamer personally driving to get food for c0usta. Achieving 1K subs will result in the moderator getting splashed with a water cannon, and hitting 500 subs will earn him a random treat.

Did the moderator complete the challenge?

Unfortunately, c0usta could not complete the challenge and exited the closet as the timer reached the 24-hour mark. Consequently, he failed to receive the car as a reward. Follow the timestamp to see the exact moment he left:

(Timestamp: 23:59:21)

Although c0usta didn't quite endure the entire duration, both fans and the streamer took a moment to extend their congratulations to him for successfully lasting 24 hours.

Fans can also find the streamer on his YouTube channel called ERBY_mp4, boasting a subscriber count of over 7,820. Here, he has been sharing his original songs as of late. In addition to his musical endeavors, the content creator produces a variety of challenge-based and gaming videos.