What is DougDoug's 10-Drive-Thru fast food challenge? Competition explored as streamers like Ludwig, HasanAbi, and Will Neff participate

American Twitch streamer and YouTuber Douglas Scott Wreden, popularly known as DougDoug, is presently taking over the Twitch community for a rather unique food challenge that has already seen some A-list streamers partake in it. He has crafted a thrilling Drive-Thru challenge, which involves streamers visiting 10-11 drive-through restaurants or takeaway joints continuously, with the goal of consuming as many calories as possible along the way.

Doug has diligently updated the rules for the challenge on his Twitter account. Each participating team is allowed a maximum of four members. Additionally, the teams are restricted to visiting just one drinks/beverage establishment, and two dessert places.

Who are the current leaders of DougDoug's Drive-Thru challenge?

In a recent Twitch stream lasting three hours and thirty-six minutes, Will Neff's Paw Patrol (QTCinderella, HasanAbi, and Nandre) accomplished the daunting Drive-Thru challenge. The remarkable team managed to consume an astounding 14,118.7 calories collectively, despite the intense time constraints and the limited number of participants (four people).

Another unique rule that the group had to follow stipulated that each group must request the exact same order that the customers in front of them placed. Here is the VOD for their challenge:

The drive-thru challenge escalated quickly as another group wasted no time in surpassing the previous record. This new record-setting team comprised Ludwig and members (Aiden, Falco, and Slime) of the Yard, which is Ludwig's Podcast on YouTube.

Together, they achieved a jaw-dropping feat by consuming an incredible 17,385 calories during the challenge. Additionally, they visited 11 eateries, one more than the previous team. Here is the entire VOD for their stream:

Celebrating their success, Ludwig posted this to Twitter:

Ludwig's victory in the drive-thru challenge faced scrutiny when fans noticed that his team didn't order the same food as the customers in front of them at In-N-Out. Fans demanded disqualification, sparking a debate about fairness on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit:

Some fans even clipped the moment that sparked the debate:

What videos does DougDoug make?

Despite going viral for creating the Drive-Thru challenge, DougDoug's Twitch channel (708K followers) predominantly features streams of him playing a variety of games, including Mario Kart, Chess, and more recently, Only Up!

On his YouTube channel (2.23 million subscribers), Doug primarily shares content from his Twitch streams and other in real-life (IRL) adventures. Recently, he uploaded a video featuring his own attempt at the Drive-Thru challenge, which has amassed an impressive 1.5 million views.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Ludwig's attempt and the potential questions raised by fans, it will be interesting to see how other streamers respond to the challenge.

As of now, DougDoug has remained silent on the matter of Ludwig's attempt at the drive-thru challenge. However, his Twitter post hinted at inviting other streamers to participate and try to beat their record.