Twitch couple Symfuhny and 100 Thieves' BrookeAB announce breakup after five years

Ex-NRG professional-turned-Twitch streamer Mason 'Symfuhny' and BrookeAB, a content creator for 100 Thieves, announced their breakup on social media. The couple parted ways after spending five years together. Brooke announced their breakup via an Instagram post and mentioned that no amount of negativity would be tolerated on their streams.

Brooke started her career in 2018 playing Fortnite on her Twitch streams while Mason emerged as a Minecraft streamer in 2013. Symfuhny also spent a brief period of his career playing Fortnite for NRG. The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020, shortly after they were seen flirting with each other on livestreams.

In the breakup post, Brooke talks about how the five years they spent together were "amazing." She also thanked her viewers and shared the image on X. Mason also reposted Brooke's post on his story, confirming the news.

Trending

BrookeAB and Symfuhny announce breakup (Image via Instagram/@Brookeabb)

Streamer BrookeAB recently opened up about sexual assault on stream

In March 2024, Brooke took to Twitch in a stream titled "Talking" and divulged details regarding her college life. The streamer subsequently revealed that she was sexually assaulted and raped. Fans should note that the stream has since been deleted. Brooke also posted on X and spoke about opening up:

"I have been sexually assaulted, I have been raped, and I am stronger than that person ever will be. It’s taken years to come to this healing point in my trauma, but I will never stop speaking for victims like myself and so many others."

Expand Tweet

Brooke and Symfuhny are both extremely popular on Twitch, boasting 1.3 million and 4 million followers respectively. The former can mostly be seen playing game titles like Valorant, GTA 5, and Palword while Mason predominantly streams Warzone.