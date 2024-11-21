  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Twitch has indefinitely banned Dan Saltman's channel for "extreme harassment," streamer accuses platform of being "complicit with anti-Semitism"

Twitch has indefinitely banned Dan Saltman's channel for "extreme harassment," streamer accuses platform of being "complicit with anti-Semitism"

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Nov 21, 2024 09:18 GMT
Dan Saltman is banned on Twitch, reasons explored (Image via Twitch and YouTube/Destiny)
Dan Saltman is banned on Twitch, reasons explored (Image via Twitch and YouTube/Destiny)

Online personality Dan Saltman has received an "indefinite" ban on Twitch. Known primarily as the co-host of the Anything Else podcast alongside fellow streamer Steven "Destiny," Saltman made a series of X.cm posts revealing that he had been banned due to "Extreme Harassment." The post read:

"Based on a review of your activity or content, we have issued a global suspension on your account. Due to the severe nature of this violation, or the fact that you have incurred multiple violations, your access to Twitch is indefinitely restricted."
Dan Saltman&#039;s channel was banned for &quot;Extreme Harassment.&quot; (Image via X/Dan Saltman)
Dan Saltman's channel was banned for "Extreme Harassment." (Image via X/Dan Saltman)

It's worth noting that Dan Saltman isn't active on Twitch at all, making the ban likely a response to his recent tirade on X.com against the platform and its CEO, Dan Clancy. He clarified this by stating:

also-read-trending Trending
"To be clear, I have not and do not stream on Twitch. This ban for "extreme harassment" is completely based upon my crusade for those who have been discriminated against by the biased & racist T&S team. Twitch isn't happy with the calls to congress/advertisers I guess. Too bad!"
Saltman does not stream on Twitch (Image via X/Dan Saltman)
Saltman does not stream on Twitch (Image via X/Dan Saltman)

Why was Dan Saltman banned on Twitch? Reasons explored

Dan Saltman has been issued an indefinite ban following recent posts targeting streamers, particularly Hasan "HasanAbi" and Twitch CEO, Dan Clancy. Saltman, a vocal critic of Hasan, has accused him of promoting anti-Semitic ideas in his streams.

Twitch recently updated its content policy, stating that using "Zionist" as a slur is now a bannable offense. In response, Saltman criticized the decision and called for Dan Clancy to step down. He wrote:

"A very silly decision made mostly because the executive team is absolutely incompetent in every way. Not even Jewish people wanted this ban to be put in place. Ridiculously novice team at @twitch. @djclancy999 needs to step down."
Saltman reacts to Twitch&#039;s recent policy update (Image via X/Dan Saltman)
Saltman reacts to Twitch's recent policy update (Image via X/Dan Saltman)

Dan Saltman also promotes and endorses a parody website called danclancysucks.com, which is filled with instances allegedly showcasing Twitch promoting anti-Semitic content through its streamers. This could be another factor contributing to his ban.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी