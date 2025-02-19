"Twitch must be really hurting": Community reacts to Twitch unbanning ItsSliker two years after scam controversy

Within a few hours, the streaming community saw the return and prompt exit of Abraham "ItsSliker", a content creator who built his foundations on Twitch. For context, in September 2022, the streamer reportedly scammed his audience to fuel his gambling endeavors, and his channel was suspended soon after this. Nearly two years later, on February 18, 2025, his suspension was revoked, but not for long.

Hours later, the streamer found himself suspended yet again, and the streaming community reacted to this situation. Some, like u/Sunlight-Heart on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, claimed Twitch shouldn't have unbanned the streamer in the first place:

"Twitch must be really hurting for more numbers if they [are] unbanning confirmed problematic sh*tty people. Sad."

Others, like u/absolute4080120, referenced ItsSliker's scamming history:

"Didn't this guy just RECENTLY like in the last month get outed for doing more scams?"

More reactions to ItsSliker's unban, the r/LivestreamFail community was generally disappointed in Twitch's initial decision to unban the streamer (Images via r/LivestreamFail/Reddit)

Meanwhile, u/IDKHOWTOSHIFTPLSHELP mentioned Abraham's past transgressions against the r/LivestreamFail community:

"I'm also like 99% sure I recall him commenting on some LSF threads a few months ago being a smartass, and when people came at him about the scamming he acted completely unremorseful."

In terms of his scams, u/OhItsKillua claimed that the possibility of any form of reimbursement/compensation from the streamer to his victims was a bit too far-fetched unless he is taken to court:

"Realistically that guy is never paying anyone back unless he's ordered to by a judge."

ItsSliker reportedly banned again after sending messages in Asmongold's stream chatbox

Some, like Kick's Adin Ross, went so far as to say that Abraham's history of unethical gambling on Twitch caused problems for other content creators with pure intentions.

Not long after his reinstatement, ItsSliker was issued another ban from the platform, and some community members speculate it's because of the messages he sent in Asmongold's chat. Here's what u/KouperTroupe had to say:

"[ItsSliker] has now been suspended, after being pulled up in Asmon's chat LMFAO. Can't make this shit up."

Other users, like u/lifelessinside23, echoed the same claim, mentioning that Asmongold's fanbase played a role in getting the streamer banned again:

"He got banned again after being smart enough to reveal himself in Asmon's chat."

As of this writing, there has been no official statement regarding ItsSliker's latest ban from Twitch.

For more context, Abraham admitted to scamming his viewers and fellow streamers out of over $200,000 to fund his gambling addiction. He falsely claimed his bank account was locked to solicit funds, which he then used for gambling, particularly on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive matches.

