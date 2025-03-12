Twitch streamer Cinna announced as the latest Sidemen Inside Season 2 contestant

Twitch streamer Brittany "Cinna" has been announced as one of the contestants in the upcoming second season of Sidemen's reality TV show, Sidemen Inside. This comes days after the Sidemen announced fellow streamer Jason "Jasontheween" as a contender in the show.

Announcing Cinna's entry onto the show's cast through their official account on X, Sidemen wrote:

"The girls are here"

Sidemen announce Cinna as one of the cast members of Sidemen Inside

The premise of Sidemen Inside is that several participants, usually consisting of popular internet personalities and reality stars, are made to stay inside a specially built house for seven days. Over this one particular week, the contestants are to partake in a challenge, which often involves prize money being at stake. Eventually, after a certain number of participants are eliminated by voting, the challenges themselves become the basis of elimination from the show.

The first season of the show involved ten participants competing against each other for a million euro (approximately $1.27 million) prize pool. Currently, the second season will be involving a total of twelve participants. The show will premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 17, 2025. A US version of Sidemen Inside has also been announced, and is currently in the making.

The promotional poster also depicted YouTuber and TikTok star Farah Shams, who would participate in the show alongside Cinna. Farah is known to be affiliated with YouTuber Niko Omilana.

Based on announcements made by Sidemen thus far, several participants are confirmed to be in the cast of the show's second season. So far, the cast includes George Clarkey, Mandi Vakili, Jason "Jasontheween," Thanh Nguyen, and Whitney Adebayo. Fans can keep themselves apprised of the latest list of participants in this article, which will be updated with each new cast announcement through official Sidemen channels.

