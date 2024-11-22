  • home icon
Twitch streamer EmilyCC gets emotional after gaining 10K subscriptions since Kai Cenat and Benny Blanco shoutout

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Nov 22, 2024 18:09 GMT
EmilyCC has gianed over ten thousand subscribers in a short span of time after being acknowledged by Kai Cenat during a broadcast (Image via @FearedBuck/X and Kai Cenat Live/YouTube)
Twitch content creator Emily "EmilyCC" was seen getting emotional during her ongoing live broadcast after achieving her goal of ten thousand subscriptions on the platform. This came after streaming star Kai Cenat and record producer Benny Blanco shouted her out during the former's livestream.

The two had expressed astonishment at EmilyCC's three-year-long ongoing subathon, such that she had been broadcasting 24/7 non-stop since November 2021. Being moved to tears after crossing her subscription goal through a five hundred sub donation from a viewer, she said:

"What the f**k? I have ten thousand subs? What?!"

EmilyCC crosses 10K-subscriber-goal after receiving praise from Kai Cenat and Benny Blanco for three-year-long subathon

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco appeared on a broadcast together on November 20, 2024, where the pair came across EmilyCC. As Cenat and Blanco became aware of her non-stop streaming subathon, they tuned in and tried to communicate with her.

To those unaware, a subathon is a broadcast perpetuated by incoming donations in the form of subscribers, pushing the end of the livestream further with each subscription.

EmilyCC's chat informed her of Cenat having put her livestream on his own, and the two eventually got on a Discord call together. There, Cenat asked her questions regarding her streaming habits, where she revealed various facts related to her three-year streaming marathon.

She stated that she had been broadcasting herself sleeping for over a thousand nights, had showered during broadcasts wearing custom outfits, and had held livestreams during Christmas and her birthday as well. She also stated that she would hold IRL broadcasts when he friends would come over to visit her.

EmilyCC broke the record for the longest-running subathon ever, back in November 2022 and has since held the title.

In other news, Kai Cenat has been facing backlash over accusations of "homophobia" due to statements made by him towards his friends Ray and RaKai in his broadcast on November 22, 2024.

Edited by Niladri Roy
