Twitch streamer Fanum reveals having a heart attack "scare" a couple of days ago

AMP member and popular Twitch streamer Roberto "Fanum" revealed that he had a possible heart attack "scare" two days ago in a post on X dated June 14, 2024. The news of the content creator, who recently played in the AMP vs Beta Squad football charity match, seemingly having a cardiac problem at 26 years of age has naturally concerned a lot of people in the community.

Known for his wildly viral 'Fanum Tax' bit on stream and TikTok videos, Roberto shared the health update and revealed that he will be doing 10 10-hour stream tomorrow to make up for not going live in the last couple of days. TwitchTracker notes that his last stream was on June 10, 2024.

In the post, the streamer talked about how important it is to take care of one's health, stating:

"had a heart attack/scare 2 days ago and ngl… i thought i was outta here chat, another reminder that health is wealth! i will be streaming tomorrow 100% 10+ HOUR STREAM TOMORROW"

A brief look at Fanum's career in the wake of Twitch streamer's heart attack scare

Roberto was born on August 22, 1997, to Dominican-origin parents living in New York. He started his content creation career back in 2016 on Twitch, and would later go on to make a channel on YouTube the next year. His rise to popularity was fairly slow but gradual. In 2023, he would go on to win the Breakout Streamer Award at the Streamy Awards.

With over 2 million followers on Twitch, Fanum is primarily known for his GTA RP content, having spent over 1,500 hours streaming the game. Popular on servers like D10, his roleplaying skills were recognized at the 2023 Streamer Awards hosted by QTCinderella, where he was presented with the Best Role Play Streamer award.

However, his biggest claim to fame is probably the emergence of the online term "Fanum Tax", an internet slang that has gained widespread recognition among the TikTok and Twitch communities. It is a reference to how the streamer makes it a point to "tax" people who bring food on stream by eating a portion of it.

The term has become so popular, that recently a clip of an elementary school teacher using it to teach elementary schoolers mathematics went viral.