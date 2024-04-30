5 most popular GTA 5 RP streamers on Twitch in 2024

Determining the most popular GTA 5 RP streamers on Twitch isn't simple, as subscriber counts undergo constant change. However, some never-changing faces maintain their top spots thanks to their fascinating content and hilarious nature. These streamers continue to entertain the masses with their role-play streams. That said, it can be tricky for fans to keep track of all the popular GTA 5 RP streamers on Twitch.

New fans who wish to enjoy quality content often look for prominent creators. Hence, this article will list the most popular GTA 5 RP streamers on Twitch in 2024.

5 of the most popular GTA 5 RP streamers on Twitch that you can watch in 2024

1) Auronplay

Auronplay is a very popular streamer (Image via Twitch/auronplay)

Auronplay is one of the most popular GTA 5 RP streamers on Twitch. The Spanish streamer puts in a lot of content and has generated thousands of viewer hours. He is quite active in the Grand Theft Auto 5 role-play community and has played a big part in popularizing the content.

Auronplay gets around 52,311 average views on his streams, which is a remarkable figure. While he also spends his time just chatting with the viewers, the majority of his fanbase comes from streaming GTA 5 and its role-playing content. He frequents several GTA RP servers but mostly sticks to Spanish ones to stay connected with his primary demographic.

2) aminematue

aminematue is very popular in the GTA 5 RP community (Image via Twitch/aminematue)

Aminematue is a French streamer who gained popularity for his hilarious commentaries on football matches. He eventually entered the GTA 5 role-playing scene and managed to amass a fanbase quite quickly. With 33,176 average views on his videos, Aminematue is one of the most popular GTA 5 RP streamers on Twitch in 2024.

He also launched his own server called School RP and has frequent visits from other streamers as well. On top of that, his hilarious temperament and charming personality also contribute to his success in the role-playing category.

3) PaulinhoLOKObr

PaulinhoLOKObr is another popular name in the community (Image via Twitch/PaulinhoLOKObr)

PaulinhoLOKObr is another prominent name in the GTA 5 RP community. Hailing from Brazil, he possesses excellent gaming skills and a charming personality that yields 22,609 views on average. He spends his time managing the server and role-playing various characters.

His streams generally include action-packed gameplay and comedic instances. This has contributed to him amassing over 2.9 million followers on Twitch.

He manages to keep the role-playing fun and has frequent visitors who make the streams enjoyable. PaulinhoLOKObr is one of the most fun GTA RP servers that you can join.

4) らっだぁ (raderaderader)

らっだぁ (raderaderader) is another popular GTA 5 RP streamer (Image via Twitch/らっだぁ)

As the name suggests, らっだぁ (raderaderader) is a Japanese streamer who spends their time role-playing as various characters in his GTA streams on Twitch. While they oscillate between Minecraft, GTA 5 RP, and other titles, らっだぁ (raderaderader) still manages to attract 21,560 average views on their GTA 5 role-play streams.

This makes them one of the most popular GTA 5 RP streamers on Twitch in 2024. らっだぁ (raderaderader) has a great personality which is a crucial reason behind their popularity. Apart from this, their streams are characterized by calming gameplay which can escalate into heaps of action.

5) Lord_Kebun

Lord_Kebun is one of the well-known GTA 5 RP streamers on Twitch (Image via Twitch/Lord_Kebun)

There are hardly any GTA 5 RP players who don't know Lord_Kebun. With almost 650k followers, he is one of the most popular English GTA 5 RP streamers on Twitch in 2024. His streams have garnered 18,488 average views this past month. Lord_Kebun mainly focuses on role-playing while incorporating comedy, action, and drama into his streams.

He also streams for long periods displaying his dedication to the craft and his fan base. Lord_Kebun is also active in doing charity streams, contributing to him becoming one of the most beloved GTA 5 RP streamers on Twitch.

FAQs about GTA 5 RP

Is GTA 5 RP different from GTA Online?

Yes, GTA 5 RP is different from GTA Online. The latter is an official part of the game whereas GTA 5 RP started as a fan-project that Rockstar Games purchased later on.

Can anyone do role-playing?

Yes, anyone indulging in role-paying in Los Santos can join a GTA 5 RP server and participate in the events.

