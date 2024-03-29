GTA RP Lottie: Everything you should know

GTA RP Lottie is a unique character on the NoPixel 4.0 RP server, roleplayed by MinksOfMars. The full name of this character is Charlotte Mae, but she's better known as Lottie Mae. GTA RP Lottie is friends with Yuno Sykk, and she's also the daughter of Eve and Luciano DiCenzo.

NoPixel 4.0 has several different characters roleplayed by prominent streamers, most of whom are either criminals or cops. However, despite being neither of these, Lottie has managed to win the hearts of countless RP fans. So here's a detailed explanation of who GTA RP Lottie is in NoPixel 4.0, including her personality, her likes and dislikes, and her friends and family.

Who is GTA RP Lottie on NoPixel 4.0?

MinksOfMars is a Twitch streamer who is mostly known for her RP characters in GTA RP as well as Red Dead RP. On NoPixel 4.0, she roleplays as Charlotte "Lottie" Mae, an entomologist who only recently got back to Los Santos with her adoptive parents following a five-year stay in Italy. The characters closest to GTA RP Lottie are her adoptive parents, Eve and Luciano DiCenzo, and Yuno Sykk, a character roleplayed by Sykunno, one of the most popular GTA RP streamers on NoPixel 4.0.

According to the NoPixel wiki, GTA RP Lottie is an intern at Los Santos Medical Group. She is allegedly brushing up on her human anatomy knowledge in order to achieve her ultimate goal of becoming the city's top poison and venom supplier. As an entomologist, Lottie loves bugs, but she also loves ice-cream, and, as such, she owns an ice cream business called "Lottie's Gelotties."

Lottie's favorite color is green, so when Yuno Sykk invited her to join the G6 Rangers — a protection group for Gruppe Sechs workers — she became the Green Ranger.

GTA RP Lottie is a very polite and cheery person who enjoys making new friends and can get along with almost anybody. She also has a strong sense of loyalty to the people she lets in and cares about.

In GTA RP NoPixel 4.0, you can easily identify Lottie by her trademark backpack over her shoulders, which contains her valued collection of bugs and other arachnids. Although she loves bugs a lot, Lottie is afraid of centipedes. Despite being generally observant when it comes to reading people, she struggles with social cues and understanding double entendres.

Lottie's closeness to Yuno Sykk, who is her cousin through adoption, prompted some fans to ship them together, but MinksOfMars has made it clear that they're just really close friends. She explained:

"Lottie doesn't have romantic feelings for Yuno, but he is special to her. She would be more likely to develop romantic feelings for September or Twinkles over Yuno at this point."

If you wish to see more of Lottie on NoPixel 4.0, you can head on over to MinksOfMars' Twitch channel. In the meantime, you might want to know more about some other characters, like GTA RP Lang Buddha.

