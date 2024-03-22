5 best GTA RP streamers on NoPixel 4.0

There are several GTA RP streamers on NoPixel 4.0, and it's undoubtably one of the most popular roleplaying server in terms of views. NoPixel has almost single-handedly popularized Grand Theft Auto RP among mainstream audiences. The server has also been fraught with controversy over the years, which has only increased its popularity.

If you're new to Grand Theft Auto RP and want to watch some interesting content, here's a list of a few GTA RP streamers on NoPixel 4.0 who will definitely grab your attention. This also applies to those who have been following the server in the past and are returning after a while.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five best GTA RP streamers on NoPixel 4.0 that you should follow

1) Buddha

Buddha is currently a part owner of NoPixel 4.0 alongside xQc and Koil, and he's been responsible for managing the server ever since Koil got involved with a lawsuit. He's one of the oldest GTA RP streamers on NoPixel 4.0, and has been there since the very first days of the server, back when it wasn't even based on Grand Theft Auto RP.

Buddha's most popular character is known as Lang Buddha, who is one of the biggest criminals in NoPixel. He is the leader of the Leanbois, a notorious gang of criminals who plan heists all around Los Santos and Blaine County. Although he's a charismatic leader, Lang Buddha is also quite narcissistic and short-tempered, coming across as too bossy.

2) Sykkuno

Sykkuno is one of the earliest members, and he's back as one of the most entertaining GTA RP streamers on NoPixel 4.0. He has amassed a cult following ever since he started streaming GTA RP because of how interesting his roleplaying is. Sykunno plays the role of Yuno Sykk, a genius hacker and thief who always manages to get away by outsmarting the authorities.

He has worked with some of the biggest names on the server, and his character is easily recognizable by the cat-eared motorcycle helmet that he always wears on his head. Yuno Sykk's personality is not so different from Sykkuno's own, as the streamer is well-known for his wit and charm in other games as well.

3) EsfandTV

Esfand is among the most popular GTA RP streamers with a large following on NoPixel 4.0, and the main reason for this is Cletus Cornwood, his active RP character. As Cornwood, Esfand plays the role of an elderly, overweight LSPD cop and entertains his audience with hilarious antics.

Esfand is among the most watched RP streamers at the moment, and he has over 1.3 million followers on Twitch alone.

4) xQc

xQc is undoubtably one of the most popular streamers in RP history, and he's still one of the biggest GTA RP streamers on NoPixel 4.0. He has been banned from the server multiple times in the past, but at the moment, he partly owns the NoPixel 4.0 server alongside Buddha and Koil.

xQc currently roleplays Jean "X" Paul and Pierre Paul, a criminal mastermind and police officer, respectively. The two are brothers, but they differ in terms of personality. Jean Paul is an arrogant, unpredictable, and short-tempered criminal who is always planning some mischief, whereas Pierre Paul wants to be an ideal cop.

5) Nakkida

Nakkida is one of the most entertaining GTA RP streamers on NoPixel 4.0, and she's been on the server since the early days. She roleplays the character Tessa Lamb in GTA RP, who has a rather complex and detailed backstory. The NoPixel wiki describes Tessa Lamb as the retired Game Warden of the San Andreas State Park Rangers, which is a small police department on the server.

She had also started the now-closed Right of Way Driving School. Nakkida has also played some other memorable characters like Penelope Moore, Rachel Parker, Isabelle Shizue, and more on NoPixel.

