5 GTA RP streamers you should follow in 2024

By introducing roleplaying elements to Grand Theft Auto 5, GTA RP streamers create engaging content that keeps the age-old game relevant even in 2024. Now, with Rockstar having acquired the FiveM (Cfx.re) framework, the popularity of roleplaying has exploded exponentially within the GTA community. As such, there are countless streamers you can follow if you're interested in roleplaying.

Several popular servers are frequented by content creators, and they have different characters and roles that have become fan favorites. With that in mind, here are some of the best GTA RP streamers who will keep you entertained in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 GTA RP streamers worth following in 2024

1) Sykkuno

Sykkuno is undoubtedly one of the most interesting GTA RP streamers, and fans adore him for his character Yuno Sykk on the NoPixel Server, where he has been streaming since the beginning of the server's popularity. He has taken several breaks from Grand Theft Auto but always comes back and manages to regain his fanbase every time.

Sykkuno currently streams on YouTube and plays GTA RP with NoPixel 4.0. His character, Yuno Sykk, is a skilled hacker and brilliant thief who maintains a courteous demeanor and wins over cops and criminals with his charming personality. While NoPixel is definitely the most popular RP server, you can also check out BadlandsRP if you're looking for something a bit different.

2) AuronPlay

AuronPlay is currently the most followed and popular RP streamer, with the highest peak viewership count, according to data tracked by TwitchMetrics. He is also among the most-watched GTA RP streamers, coming in 2nd place.

AuronPlay is a Spanish streamer who plays the role of a police officer in SpainRp, a Grand Theft Auto RP server specifically for Spanish-language streamers. As such, unless you speak and understand Spanish, you can't comprehend much of what he's streaming. Meanwhile, those looking for a new and beginner-friendly server should try GTA Series Arcade.

3) Fanum

Fanum, one of the fastest-growing GTA RP streamers, plays in his own custom server called District 10 RP, or D10. He plays several characters in Grand Theft Auto RP, like Rico Ramirez and Kylo Richmond. You can even get into the Fanum GTA 5 RP server, but the wait time is long unless you pay real money to avoid the queue completely.

On the other hand, if you're looking to join a roleplaying server without long wait times, try out Mafia City RP. Fanum is particularly popular among Gen Alpha viewers and has been part of Internet meme culture with the popular phrase "Fanum tax," which refers to his custom of stealing his friends' food.

4) Buddha

Buddha is one of the oldest GTA RP streamers who started out on NoPixel in 2016 with an ARMA server when Grand Theft Auto roleplaying wasn't even a thing. He currently leads NoPixel as management since Koil got embroiled in several controversies, including a lawsuit.

Buddha plays the role of Lang Buddha, a short-tempered, narcissistic Chinese gangster who leads several infamous gangs, such as the Leanbois. As a successful gangster, he always plans robberies and other criminal activities on NoPixel 4.0.

5) EsfandTV

Esfand is among the most watched GTA RP streamers, according to data from TwitchMetrics, and he roleplays one of the funniest characters in NoPixel 4.0 called Cletus Cornwood. Cornwood is an old, fat LSPD officer who always finds himself in bizarre situations, such as getting drunk on duty, being charged with murder, or running for Mayor.

Police characters in Grand Theft Auto RP are usually far less popular than their criminal counterparts, and they often look and feel the same. Esfand's RP character, however, brings an otherwise original character with a fresh take on how a police character should be like in Grand Theft Auto RP.

