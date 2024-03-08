GTA 5 BadlandsRP Roleplay server: How to join, link, rules, and more

The BadlandsRP or BLRP is a well-known GTA 5 RP server that offers a great Roleplaying experience for both new and experienced gamers. It is a FiveM-based server, once known for offering a wide range of real-life vehicles. However, after Rockstar Games acquired FiveM in 2023 and imposed new copyright rules, the BLRP server had to remove all vehicles having real-life brandings.

Nonetheless, it is still enjoyable in 2024, with thousands of active players daily. This article briefly explains how you can join the BadlandsRP GTA 5 Roleplaying server and what rules you have to follow.

Note: BLRP admins may change the process and rules in the future. Check their website for the most updated guidelines.

How to join the GTA 5 BadlandsRP Roleplay server in 2024

The official homepage of the BLRP Roleplay server (Image via BadlandsRP)

The BadlandsRP GTA 5 Roleplaying server can be joined by visiting their official website and signing up for an account. The Sign Up button is available on the top right corner of the homepage.

Once your account is active, you have to link your game with the server. Keep in mind that all Roleplay servers require you to have an official copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC. Next, you must have the FiveM (Cfx.re) framework installed on your PC.

The following are all the necessary links that you may require for the process:

Once you’ve installed FiveM and set up your account, search for BadlandsRP on the Servers search bar. You should get two results. Select the one that has the most number of players and click Connect.

The BLRP server can host up to 275 players. According to its official website, it has over 140,000 total members worldwide. Therefore, it can be termed one of the most popular Grand Theft Auto 5 RP servers in 2024.

Rules followed by the GTA 5 BLRP server

The BLRP server is strictly for adults, and you must be at least 18 years old to participate. Additionally, you must also have a working pair of headphones and a mic, as the server relies on voice communication in English.

The following are some of the other important rules outlined by the official website:

Advertising is strictly prohibited.

Harassing other players is a serious offense.

Hate comments and seductive behaviors are not allowed on the server.

Players should not bait other players in-game for unnecessary reasons.

Meta Gaming, FRP, Power Gaming, etc., are strictly prohibited.

BLRP offers a wide range of civil and criminal jobs that you can do on the server. Players can join various gangs, police forces, fire and emergency services, and other civilian jobs. While there are many other GTA 5 RP servers for beginners, BadlandsRP is a must-try for a great roleplaying experience.

