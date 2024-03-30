Is it possible to play GTA 5 RP on PS5?

GTA 5 RP is an incredibly popular aspect of Rockstar Games' 2013 title. Roleplaying (or simply RP) is a style of gameplay that involves taking on the role of a fictional character and interacting with others to progress in the game's storyline. Those interested can join various RP servers that are hosted on mod clients like FiveM and RageMP. Notably, Rockstar has owned the team behind the former client since August 2023.

However, these mod clients can only be downloaded on PC, meaning that there is no way to join any dedicated RP server and play GTA 5 RP on PS5 or other consoles that the game is available on.

The most fun GTA 5 RP servers are hosted on mod clients like FiveM and Rage MP, which players can download for free on PC. However, since software like mods or mod clients cannot be downloaded on PS5 or any other console, it is not possible to play GTA RP on them.

While players can choose to engage in basic roleplaying in Invite Only sessions, it will lack the things that make GTA RP servers unique, such as additional features, new jobs, and more. This is mainly because including such features is only possible via mods.

Furthermore, RP servers have strict rules regarding gameplay and do not allow the chaos that generally ensues in regular GTA Online sessions.

Some RP servers on FiveM previously had real-world branding on cars and map imports from other games. Unfortunately, these things were banned following the acquisition of FiveM's development team, Cfx.re, by Rockstar Games last year.

Nevertheless, there is still a lot of fun to be had in GTA RP as its gameplay is fairly distinct from GTA Online's grind.

Those interested in joining a GTA RP server must own a legitimate copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC. You can check details of different RP servers on the internet, see what they offer, and which mod client they are hosted on. Then, you must download the mod client that hosts your preferred server and join it from there.

Note that some RP servers, like NoPixel, require tons of RP experience before you can join them. However, there are also many GTA 5 RP servers for beginners that you can join to get a first experience and learn the craft.

Another important prerequisite for roleplaying is a good-quality microphone, as voice chat is the medium of communication in most RP servers.

While many had hoped that Rockstar Games acquiring Cfx.re would result in the creation of official GTA 5 RP servers, that hasn't happened yet. Many also wonder if RP servers could be integrated officially in GTA 6, but that remains to be seen as nothing of that sort has been officially announced yet.

