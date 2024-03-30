5 reasons why Rockstar should make new official GTA RP servers

GTA RP servers have opened a new dimension to Grand Theft Auto 5. Although there is an official multiplayer version of the title called GTA Online, roleplaying (RP) offers a very unique style of gameplay that one can have fun with. For those unaware, RP servers require players to behave and interact with others as fictional characters created by them.

These servers are hosted on mod clients like FiveM and Rage MP. Notably, Rockstar Games acquired the team behind the former, Cfx.re, in August 2023. The studio should utilize this acquisition to come up with new official GTA RP servers and here are five reasons why.

Here are five reasons why Rockstar Games should make new official GTA RP servers

1) They now own Cfx.re

As mentioned, Rockstar Games now owns Cfx.re, the team behind arguably the most popular GTA RP server mod client, FiveM. Some of the best RP servers available for Grand Theft Auto 5 are hosted on this platform. Rockstar can combine their resources with Cfx.re's knowledge and experience in this field to design brand-new and top-quality RP servers.

Rockstar's acquisition of Cfx.re has also led to some policy changes on FiveM servers, such as the ban on real-world branding on cars and map imports. Designing new and official RP servers will also allow Rockstar to keep a close watch on what happens in them.

2) Make RP servers accessible to more platforms

Since GTA RP servers are hosted on mod clients, they are only accessible to those having the game on PC. Unfortunately, this makes the player base on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S deprived of this enjoyable experience.

However, if Rockstar Games makes official RP servers, they might be available on these platforms, potentially joinable like how one accesses GTA Online from the menu. Additionally, this could allow players reluctant towards downloading software like mod clients to enjoy the roleplaying aspect of Grand Theft Auto 5.

3) Learning experience for beginners

There are many GTA RP servers that are fit for beginners. However, official RP servers from Rockstar with proper tutorials and guidance could help newcomers get their feet wet and grow as a roleplayers over time.

They can then go on to join unofficial, albeit popular RP servers that offer the type of roleplaying gameplay they prefer. Moreover, the experience gained on official RP servers by Rockstar could assist with joining Whitelisted servers like NoPixel GTA RP, which require significant roleplaying experience as a prerequisite.

4) Something different from GTA Online

GTA Online is updated regularly with fresh content via major DLCs, and a GTA Online weekly update every Thursday. Though deeply enjoyable, many players have started getting bored of the official multiplayer. This is mostly because it is a decade-old title, having celebrated its 10th anniversary in September 2023.

Therefore, official RP servers can provide an alternative to the usual multiplayer experience. While players still have to do jobs in RP servers, the aspect of playing a fictional character adds uniqueness. Furthermore, the utter chaos that is usually seen in GTA Online Public sessions isn't allowed in most RP servers.

5) Something to engage in while waiting for GTA 6

The introduction of new and official GTA RP servers may not only entertain those bored of GTA Online in 2024 but also provide those waiting for the GTA 6 release date something to keep themselves occupied.

The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel will arrive in 2025 but an exact date hasn't been announced yet. There is still quite a while left in the game's arrival, and even then it will release only on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Those on other platforms could, hence, keep themselves entertained by playing on official GTA RP servers.

