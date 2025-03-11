Twitch streamer Jasontheween joins Sidemen Inside cast

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" will be making an appearance in the second season of Sidemen's reality show, Sidemen Inside. Set to be released on Netflix on March 17, 2025, it's a show where several popular internet personalities, content creators, or reality stars are confined into a household together.

Sidemen Inside depicts these individuals undergoing challenges or completing tasks while attempting to be the last person standing to secure the massive prize fund of £1 million.

The Sidemen announced Jason's entry to the show's cast through a post on X:

"See you on the inside @jasontheween and @whitneyadebayo"

Jasontheween will be appearing on the upcoming second season of Sidemen Inside

Season 1 of Sidemen Inside was released on June 2, 2024, featuring seven episodes covering seven days of the contestants being inside the specially built Sidemen Inside house.

The eliminations in the first season took place based on voting, until only five of the initial ten contestants remained — after this, failure in challenges resulted in elimination. All challenges were performed with a certain sum of the prize money being at stake if the participants failed.

The second season will involve twelve participants, with a new US version also being planned for the future. The show will be available for viewing exclusively on Netflix. Faze Jason also reacted to his image being used for the announcement of his being the show's cast:

"God damn yall did me wrong with this photo"

This news comes just days after the Sidemen held their much hyped Sidemen Charity Match, which involved popular content creators like Darren "IShowSpeed," Kylie "Sketch," Kai Cenat and the many others. The event managed to raise a massive sum of over £4 million.

