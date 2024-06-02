Twitch streamer JoshOG discloses his mother was kidnapped and murdered by her separated husband

Twitch streamer Josh "JoshOG" took to X on June 2, 2024, to share a heartbreaking update about his mother. On June 1, 2024, the content creator tweeted that he was dealing with a "family emergency," expressing uncertainty about his return. The next day, Josh said his wife Josie and son Jax were fine. However, he intended to provide an update on the situation, stating that discussing it was the "hardest thing" he had ever done.

JoshOG then disclosed that his mother, Cindy Gobble, had been kidnapped from her home in North Carolina by her separated husband. The 31-year-old claimed he "heard nothing" after 30 hours of Ashanti alerts.

He wrote:

"I am in an incredible amount of pain posting this and have no idea what to even say. Thursday night my sweet mom Cindy Gobble was kidnapped and taken from her home in North Carolina by her separated husband. 30 hours passed of Ashanti alerts and state-wide missing endangered persons alerts in NC and we heard nothing."

The Twitch streamer added that his mother was found yesterday (June 1, 2024) in a field where her separated husband had murdered her and then died by suicide. JoshOG's tweet continued:

"Yesterday they found my mom in a field along with Greg who murdered my mom then killed himself. I’m trying to process what happened but it all seems like a nightmare until I realize I'll never be able to tell my Mom I love her again."

On the same day, Fox 8 News reported that Josh's mother and her separated husband had "died as a result of gunshot wounds." An excerpt from their report reads:

"On Friday, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office got a call about two bodies that were found just over the Iredell-Davie County line off Sheffield Road in a wooded area. Investigators from both counties determined that the bodies were those of Cynthia and Gregory Gobble. Both of them died as a result of gunshot wounds and the weapon was found at the scene, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office."

Twitch streamer JoshOG's tweet on June 2, 2024, in which he shared details about his mother (Image via X)

Who is JoshOG? Twitch streamer's career briefly explored

JoshOG is a well-known Twitch streamer who joined the platform on January 10, 2014. He is best known for playing first-person shooters, with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Escape from Tarkov, and Call of Duty Warzone being his most-played games. He currently has over 1.6 million followers and averages 391 viewers per stream.

Josh has also been involved in controversy. Back in 2016, the content creator made headlines after admitting to owning equity in the infamous Counter-Strike: Global Offensive gambling website, CSGOLOTTO.