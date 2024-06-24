Twitch streamer Kai Cenat announces IRL streams from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has announced that he will be going to Paris during the Olympic Games which are slated to start next month on 26 July. Furthermore, the content creator has also revealed that he will be doing IRL streams from the three-week-long event.

While completing his 100+ hour Elden Ring marathon playing the recently released Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, Kai told his viewers his plans about doing the IRL broadcasts from Paris saying:

"We are going to Paris during the Olympics. Yes, getting straight IRLs, crazy sh*t."

"We can go wherever we want": Kai Cenat reveals he has all-access passes to the Paris Olympic Games

IRL streaming has taken off on platforms such as Twitch and Kick in recent years with many content creators broadcasting various things such as their daily lives or vacations for viewers. While Kai is known for a variety of streams, he is no stranger to IRL content either, having live-telecasted his travels to other countries in the past.

As the first post-COVID-pandemic Olympic Games draws near, excitement about the premier sporting event has been growing all over the world, with athletes from all corners of the globe preparing to travel to Paris to compete. Naturally, the fact that Kai Cenat will be in the city during the competition has garnered quite a lot of traction on social media after the clip of him announcing the news was shared by viewers.

Furthermore, the Twitch star, who boasts over 10 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform, also teased big plans for his Olympic Games streams:

"And I don't want to, I don't want to um, I don't want to say what I got. But, it's some sh*t that's going to make the streams crazy, so. I don't want to say what I got! But, word."

After beating around the bush for a while, Kai Cenat revealed that he has "all access", insinuating that he will be able to stream from inside the official 2024 Paris Olympic Games:

"I am just going to say it, ah f*ck it. We got like all access and sh*t, so we can go wherever we want!"

Kai Cenat's decision to IRL stream from a world-class sporting event is not new, and readers should note that his friend and YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has been live-broadcasting from soccer events for years. Currently, IShowSpeed has been traveling around Europe and was at Portugal's two games in the UEFA Euro Championship group stages.