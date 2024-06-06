Kai Cenat's Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree marathon stream: Date, time, and other important details

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has a knack for gaming marathons. For those unaware, whenever the AMP member takes up a gaming project, he typically goes all in by cosplaying the characters and transforming his room with game-related decor. Some of his most popular gaming marathons include Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, and most recently Elden Ring.

He has also given details about his upcoming gaming marathon. The streamer revealed that he will be playing Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, which is the game’s new DLC update that will be released later this month.

For those curious, Kai will be hosting the marathon on June 21, 2024. The stream will start around 6 pm ET (Eastern Time) on his official Twitch channel.

Speaking about the upcoming marathon, Kai even hinted that the stream might be over 200+ hours long:

“Chat, on June 21st, I’m gonna go ahead and tell y’all the time, not at 12 am but 6 pm. Werare starting another Elden Ring marathon that might be 200+ hours. June 21st, that’s happening.”

(Timestamp: 00:34:12)

What are Kai Cenat's upcoming gaming marathons?

Kai Cenat might not be the most skilled gamer, but his followers know he's incredibly dedicated. The streamer even goes as far as cosplaying gaming characters and changing his room decor to match the game's themes.

Back in May 2024, Kai Cenat provided a detailed overview of the upcoming gaming marathons he will be hosting on his channel. Below is the list of games that he will be playing (in chronological order):

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (Starting June 21, 2024)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Bully

Bloodborne

Dark Souls I, II, and III

(Timestamp: 00:14:29)

What other events will Kai Cenat host?

Kai Cenat doesn't just stick to gaming. The streamer has been involved in several streamer-related events and big-name collaborations in the past. For instance, he recently (on June 2) participated in the Beta Squad vs. AMP Charity Football Match.

He has also revealed his plan to host a real-life Hunger Games show with some of the biggest creators around. During his May 23 stream, he said:

"For the first time ever, ever! I haven't seen it been done, bro. For the first time ever, chat, we will be trying to plan. It's already in motion. We will be hosting the very first live... like, fully professional, fully organized live Hunger Games. Okay? Let me cook! Hear me out!"

As far as his collaborations are concerned, the streamer has also revealed that in a "couple of days" he will host a sleepover stream with popular American actor Kevin Hart and comedian Druski.