Kai Cenat announces marathon livestreams for new games, including Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Bloodborne, and Dark Souls series

Since last year, some of the most popular streams from Twitch streamer Kai Cenat have been his gaming marathon streams. Among his most viral gaming marathons have been Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 and most recently, Elden Ring (May 2024). Kai certainly enjoys them and took to his stream today (May 23) to reveal his plans for upcoming marathon streams.

To start with, he will be playing Shadow of the Erdtree, which is Elden Ring's DLC extension that will be available from June 21, 2024. He said:

"The first game that we will be marathoning in about a month is the Elden Ring DLC. Let me explain real quick, I saved the trailers till today to react with y'all. I've been saving it. We're gonna be marathoning this. This one is a special marathon, you wanna know why? Because now I know what I'm doing, now everybody's on the same page."

(Timestamp: 00:13:39)

What other games will Kai Cenat marathon after the upcoming Elden Ring DLC?

Kai Cenat is certainly on a roll. The streamer has revealed that next month (June 2024), he will be trying out his hands on the upcoming DLC of Elden Ring (Shadow of the Erdtree). However, he won't be stopping there. After that, he will move on to the 2019 action-adventure title, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice:

"After that, we will be marathoning Sekiro. It will be the second one after that we will be marathoning."

The third one will be a more relaxed game - Bully. He said:

"We are gonna take a break and we are gonna have a jolly old good time on Bully. Nice little, break. Clear out mindsets. Clear our derangements and sh*t like that."

(Timestamp: 00:14:57)

He added:

"After Bully, we gonna spin the block, and go with a throwback. We're gonna go Bloodborne. I'm going to marathon Bloodborne, okay?"

His final marathon announcement was the dark fantasy series, Dark Souls. He said:

"After Bloodborne, we're gonna go with a popular series that goes by the name Dark Souls. Not only we're gonna play one (first part) but we're gonna play two (second part). Not only we're gonna play two, we're gonna play three (third part)."

Despite the exciting announcements, Kai Cenat's focus will not just be on video games. He revealed in the same stream that he was planning to host a live "Hunger Games" event featuring the "biggest creators."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback