"Good choice" - Fans react as Kai Cenat says he will play Elden Ring for his next game marathon livestream

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is no stranger to going on marathon streaming runs. The streamer recently pulled off a 24-hour stream during which he managed to complete the 2020 action-adventure game Ghost of Tsushima. Cenat has since shared his plans for his next gaming endeavor, revealing his intention to delve into the realm of RPGs with Elden Ring.

However, the game can be notoriously difficult, especially for those who haven't had any experience with other games developed by FromSoftware. Reacting to Cenat's next destination, one user wrote:

"Good choice, but I feel sorry for the pain Kai is bout to endure though."

Role-playing games naturally have a huge fan base and Elden Ring has been among the most popular in that genre since its release in 2022. Kai Cenat has claimed in his latest stream that his next marathon gaming journey will feature Elden Ring. Reacting to the clip, fans said:

Kai, during his stream, said that it might take "70" to "100" hours to complete it. Some fans however believe that it could take him as much as 200 hours:

Here's what Kai Cenat said about his next marathon stream

It seems Kai Cenat is gearing up to explore a fresh direction in his gaming marathons on stream. So far, he has embarked on some impressive streaming runs, including recently completing Ghost of Tsushima. Earlier this year, he tackled Red Dead Redemption 2, and in 2023, he played Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War.

What adds an extra layer of impressiveness to these streams is that Cenat doesn't just play the games, he fully immerses himself by incorporating cosplay. For Ghost of Tsushima, he adorned a traditional Japanese samurai costume, enhancing the experience for his viewers.

Regarding his upcoming gaming adventure, he said:

"There's no way that I'm about to, after playing Ghost of Tsushima, go on a happy path and play Bully. So I said, you know what, the next marathon will be Elden Ring, bro. I ain't gonna cap. There's no way I go to Bully after that."

He added:

"There's no way I go to Bully after that (playing Ghost of Tsushima). I have to go to Bully after all the stress, gang. There's no way I'm going to be so happy on Bully, having a great time, then go to Elden Ring and go stress bro."

Kai Cenat recently grabbed headlines following a verbal altercation with Kanye West. The rapper even went as far as labeling him an "industry plant" during an interview. However, tensions seem to have eased as of today (April 29) when Kai received clothing from Kanye's Vulture brand.