Twitch streamer left in tears after receiving $10k donation to leave Alaska and start over in New York City

Twitch streamer Rachel "Bucciboo" recently went viral online after she received a massive donation that would allow her to leave her life in Alaska behind and start anew in New York City. The streamer had been hosting broadcasts asking viewers about leads for jobs in New York City so that she could move out of Alaska.

A Twitch clip of Bucciboo reacting to the $10,000 donation was uploaded to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. The clip has since garnered over 214,000 views on the Amazon-owned platform. Thanking her viewers for the donation while bursting into tears, Bucciboo said:

"Oh my god! Thank you, thank you! I don't think you guys realize like how much I really felt today, like this is... This is the craziest thing that's ever happened to me. Honestly, all I really want to do is be able to create a life where I can give more to other people because I never had one like that. That's what I want to do with my art, with everything."

When did Bucciboo start livestreaming on Twitch?

Bucciboo is a relatively new content creator on the platform, having hosted nine broadcasts since September 15, 2025. However, as per livestreaming statistics website TwitchTracker, Bucciboo hosted her first broadcast in April 2021. Notably, no VODs of her initial broadcasts are available on her Twitch channel.

Within the short time frame of just eight days, her multiple Just Chatting broadcasts have allowed her to reach 593 followers on Twitch. Most of her broadcasts on her channel revolve around her financial and occupational goals.

Within the first VOD available on her channel from her broadcast dated September 15, 2025, she can be seen talking about her job experience in Alaska and the reason behind her getting laid off from her previous job [Timestamp: 00:01:52]:

"Okay, so, I'll tell you the story. So, I got fired, but it was a long time coming, and I don't mean that in a, I was bad at my job, I was actually really good at my job, and they just didn't like me very much there because I argued for people and myself, and you know, sometimes, employers who don't want to pay more money or things like that, do that."

