Streamer battling stage 4 cancer left in tears after losing over $30,000 allegedly after playing verified game on Steam

Pump.fun Streamer RastalandTV recently had an emotional breakdown in connection with an official Steam game named &quot;BlockBlasters&quot; that seemingly has cryptocurrency connections. For context, Rastaland, who has been struggling with stage four cancer, was drained of $32,000 after downloading BlockBlasters, which ended up being malicious software in disguise.The website Pump.fun is a Solana-based platform launched in January 2024 that lets anyone create meme coins quickly and often for free, and immediately trade them. Apart from cryptocurrency, the website is also a platform for livestreaming. RastalandTV used Pump.fun to create the coin &quot;$CANCER,&quot; which reportedly formed the backbone to support his cancer treatment procedures.On X, the streamer shared an emotional video of himself on September 21, 2025, with a caption that read:&quot;For anybody wondering what is going on with $CANCER live stream... my life was saved for whole 24 hours untill someone tuned in my stream and got me to download verified game on @Steam. After this I was drained for over 32,000$ USD of my creator fees earned on @pumpdotfun and everything quickly changed. I can't breathe, I can't think, im completely lost on what is going to happen next, can't shake the feeling that it is my fault that I might end up on street again or not have anything to eat in few days... my heart wants to jump out of my mouth and it hurts. I won't rewatch this myself but I have added a clip from the stream after I noticed what has happened.&quot;The clip in question shows Rastaland exclaming:&quot;No! No! No!...&quot;Overall, the Steam game used a virus to deprive the streamer of his Pump.fun creator fees. User @zachxbt on X cited RastalandTV's situation, among others, and called out Steam, saying:&quot;You clowns allow malware on your platform that has resulted in $150K+ stolen from victims (fake game has been available to download for more than a month)&quot; On the Steam platform, a community forum for BlockBlasters features a comment from user A Temu Vape, who warned fellow gamers not to install the game, referencing Rastaland's issue:&quot;A streamer played this game and had 30k stolen from their cancer treatment funding. There is a .bat file that disables antivirus software and looks for crypto wallets and stored passwords. Do. Not. Download. This. Game. The game devs truly deserve the absolute worst in life....&quot;Looking at the latest update from RastalandTV following the Steam game scam On September 22, RastalandTV shared a positive update with his followers, mentioning various members of his community who have helped him recover:&quot;Hello everybody! I wanted to take a second and just thank you all from the bottom of my heart, me, my brothers and my mom is completely left without words on all the support we have recieved past 24h after the hack happened... ❤️ Seems like the whole CT rallied together behind my story and is showing support one way or another... @ZssBecker was in my dm's first thing in the morning and made me whole again! And many members of @pumpdotfun team showed up to try and help in one way or another! Also big love goes out to @SolJakey @DeFiDownsin as they were one of the first ones to bring some exposure to my situation... ❤️ Words will never express how thankfull me and my family are, I hope we can express it in someway or another to you all soon!&quot; In conclusion, he mentioned that he would be back to livestreaming after some rest.In other news, Bagwork, a crypto influencer who is active on Pump.fun, went viral after Bradley Martyn slapped him live on stream.