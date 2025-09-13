Who is Bagwork? Crypto influencer goes viral after Bradley Martyn slaps him live on stream

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Sep 13, 2025 02:39 GMT
Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn went viral after slapping the cryptocurrency developer for taking away his hat without permission (Image via LivestreamFail/Reddit)
Social media personality Bradley Martyn has gone viral yet again for slapping an individual who took his hat away from him while at his gym. The individual who carried out the act is part of a duo called Bagwork, known for livestreaming themselves on Pump.fun. This platform allows individuals to create and trade their own meme cryptocurrency based on the Solara blockchain.

The real identity of the pair is not publicly available as of yet. However, the two have begun attempting to perform different stunts with the aim of pumping up the price of the cryptocurrency. Prior to their stunt with Bradley Martyn, one of the two Bagwork developers had run onto the field at a game between the Dodgers and the Rockies, which was held at Dodger Stadium.

Furthermore, just a few hours after their incident with Bradley Martyn, one of them also shaved their head during their live broadcast on Pump.fun. The pair has stated that they aim to consistently create viral moments over the upcoming two weeks to inflate the value of their cryptocurrency.

The Bagwork coin currently holds a market cap of $2 million, with $3.4 million worth of Bagwork coin being traded within 24 hours on the website. As of writing, the value of a single Bagwork coin is exactly $0.00199548.

What happened between Bagwork developers and Bradley Martyn?

Bradley Martyn is a popular figure within the fitness community on Instagram, often collaborating with fellow influencer Sara Saffari. Martyn is also the owner of ZOO Culture gym, which is originally based in California. He had gone viral in June 2024, after similarly slapping FaZe Clan member Rani "Stable Ronaldo" after the latter had taken off Martyn's cap from his head without permission.

On September 11, 2025, the Bagwork cryptocoin developers visited the gym and appeared in a broadcast hosted by Bradley Martyn on Twitch as well. The two parties seemingly had an amicable conversation in the beginning, with the developers talking about the coin itself and the workings of the Pump.fun platform.

However, after one of the developers asked Martyn for a picture, he snatched away the fitness influencer's cap, prompting the latter to slap the crypto developer across the face. Reportedly, this caused the value of the coin to skyrocket, allowing the pair to earn $49,000 in creator fees for the transactions that took place of the coin online.

Meanwhile, Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" has opined on the supposed political ideology of the individual suspected to be the shooter of far-right political influencer Charlie Kirk.

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

