Twitch streamer MissMikkaa beats Elden Ring DLC boss Divine Beast Dancing Lion with Dance Pads

Twitch streamer MissMikkaa recently beat Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree boss Divine Beast Dancing Lion using Dance Pads as controllers. The content creator is known for making similar challenge streams on her channel, having finished the base game on Dance Pads back when it came out.

However, Elden Ring's DLC has amassed a reputation for being a great deal harder than the base game, with most bosses getting a substantial buff to their attacks and health pools. This makes MissMikkaa's achievement of beating Divine Beast Dancing Lion with an instrument designed to play dancing games that much more impressive.

"Second try, though": Twitch streamer MissMikkaa took two tries to beat Elden Ring's Divine Beast Dancing Lion with Dance Pads

FromSoftware's latest release has been making waves in the gaming industry once again with the successful launch of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC that dropped last month. Now that most streamers and game enthusiasts have had time to finish the expansion normally, content creators have started making challenge runs.

The Souls-like and adjacent games are known for being hard, and challenge runs only increase the difficulty by adding further constraints on the player, be it using specific controllers or limiting oneself to lower levels. MissMikkaa is currently in the middle of completing the DLC on Dance Pads, a type of controller designed to play dancing games.

As mentioned, MissMikkaa is quite accomplished at Elden Ring, having completed several of these challenge playthroughs in her career as a Twitch streamer. While the Shadow of the Erdtree has garnered criticism from some for being overtly hard, MissMikkaa made short work of the Divine Beast Dancing Lion with the Dance Pads, managing to beat the boss in two tries.

This was the Twitch streamer's reaction after she beat it:

"Dead, woo! Second try though. Oh, bro, phew. That's crazy."

What's more, it appears the challenge was not enough for the hardened Elden Ring streamer, who insinuated that she will be doing a level-one challenge in the future:

"Should do this at level one at some point."

A level one challenge run will require her to not level up her character at all while playing through Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree. The clip of her defeating the boss with Dance Pads has already been going viral after it was shared on social media websites like X and Reddit. Fans will surely look forward to when the Twitch streamer goes up against more formidable enemies in the DLC.

