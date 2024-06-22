Asmongold comments on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, states it's "too hard for it to be fun"

Zack “Asmongold” is no stranger to Elden Ring, but he isn't a fan of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. At the end of his June 21, 2024 Twitch stream, the OTK co-founder opened up about how he felt about the DLC. He described the game as being too difficult and had a very specific issue that frustrated him. It’s no secret that Elden Ring is a challenging game - all of the FromSoft titles are, to a certain extent. The secret sauce that keeps people coming back is the challenge, but not everyone enjoys it.

While Asmongold was quite excited about the game when he saw the gameplay and cinematic trailers, that feeling has dulled now that Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is out.

Asmongold says Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is too hard to be fun

Towards the end of Asmongold’s latest Twitch stream, he was unsure of what he’d play next, saying he was considering trying out Tarisland - but then Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree came up. A viewer asked the OTK co-founder if he was done with the game and ready to move on, but Zack wasn’t sure:

“Are you done with the game? Uh, I might give it another day, maybe. Like, I don’t know. I think I’m pretty much done, yeah."

When it came to why, though, the streamer said his primary gripe was with the overall difficulty. Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is likely to be difficult for gamers of all experience levels, but it was something that Asmongold wasn’t prepared for, and though he may change his mind, at this time, he’s done.

The content creator’s primary problem with the difficulty was how frequently he was stunned and killed by enemies. Asmongold had this to say about the DLC:

“I think that the DLC is too hard for it to be fun. Like, when every single attack combo like, stuns you, and then you’re locked into an animation, and then you get instakilled? I just, I can beat it, and, of course I could beat it, but I just don’t really want to. I don’t want to sit through 100 attempts, or 50 attempts, on every boss, where you have to dodge a five attack combo that’s really fast.”

Some viewers called it a “skill issue”, to which Zack agreed. The streamer said he didn’t want to put that amount of effort in to beat Elden Ring's Shadows of the Erdtree DLC, but if he did get better at the game, he’d be able to beat it. He called back to doing that with Lies of P, and about halfway through, he began to hate it.

Asmongold could certainly come back to Elden Ring Shadows of the Erdtree later, but as of his last stream, he said it was likely the end for him. There’s so much to know about the game before even launching into the DLC, such as what stat is the best to level up first.