"This is everything I hoped it could be" - Asmongold blown away by Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree's gameplay trailer

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree's gameplay trailer. For those unaware, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware released the first gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated DLC on February 21, 2024. The three-minute video gave players a first look at the upcoming content, showcasing new zones, bosses, Incantations, and more. It also introduced players to a new character named Messmer the Impaler.

Asmongold was blown away by the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree trailer and wondered if FromSoftware was releasing "another game" given its potential scope. He then said:

"This is everything I hoped it could be. It's like... it's so hard, at this point, for this game to, like, live up to the expectations that people have for it, and it just keeps doing it."

"The DLC is 60 gigabytes?" - Asmongold shocked at the potential scope of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Asmongold was an hour into his broadcast on February 21, 2024, when he reacted to Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree's gameplay trailer. The viral video left the Twitch streamer in awe and said:

"Oh, my f**king god! The 21st of June."

According to his Twitch chatters, the DLC would reportedly be 60GB in size. Commenting on the game's potential scope, the One True King (OTK) co-founder remarked:

"The DLC is 60 gigabytes? Bro, did they just... are they just releasing another game? What the f**k, man! Oh, my god!"

Timestamp: 01:18:20

Some fans also claimed that the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is as large as the open-world game's starting zone, Limgrave. In response, Zack said:

"'They said it's the size of Limgrave.' Limgrave is really big! Oh, my god!"

A few moments later, the Austin, Texas-based personality's attention was drawn to viewers who claimed that the upcoming DLC would reportedly feature 10 boss fights. Asmongold drew parallels with Bloodborne's DLC, The Old Hunters, and stated:

"So there's 10 bosses? Oh, my god. Because if you think about - for example - The Old Hunters DLC from Bloodborne was five (bosses). Ludwig, Lady Maria, that bull s**t boss before Lady Maria (the boss called Living Failures), Orphan of Kos, and Lawrence. Right?"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured over 896 reactions at the time of writing. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is set to release on June 21, 2024. It is now available for pre-order on Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC.