"How are you going to say this s**t and then go to YouTube?" - Asmongold slams Pokimane for saying "red pill" content influenced her to leave Twitch

During a recent livestream, Zack "Asmongold" slammed Imane "Pokimane" after hearing what seemingly influenced her to leave Twitch. While reviewing Reddit submissions, the Texan came across a post by Redditor u/Serasul titled "Pokimane Blames 'Manosphere Red Pill BS' For Ditching Twitch Exclusivity In New Feminist Rant."

Voicing his dismay over the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder's sentiments, Asmongold remarked:

"Is there a clip for this? I want to see the clip. Like, how are you going to say this s**t and then go to YouTube? Like, are you kidding me? You're going to go and say this about Twitch and then go to YouTube?"

"Red pill stuff is primarily on YouTube!" - Asmongold unhappy with Pokimane's explanation of what influenced her to leave Twitch

Pokimane is a renowned figure in the livestreaming space, best known for her gaming, Just Chatting, and IRL content. On January 31, 2024, the Los Angeles-based content creator shocked the online community by hinting at her departure from Twitch. The next day, on February 1, 2024, Pokimane announced her first livestream on YouTube, sparking speculation among netizens.

On February 7, 2024, Asmongold stumbled upon a Reddit post claiming that Pokimane's departure from Twitch was seemingly influenced by the prevalence of "red pill" content.

After voicing his dissatisfaction with the Moroccan-Canadian personality's sentiments, Zack asserted that the "red pill" content is more prevalent on YouTube than on Twitch.

Giving a hypothetical example of a "red pill" YouTube video, the internet star said:

"There's like some YouTube Short and... there's, like, some guy that says, 'Women shouldn't be able to drive.' And then, there's a clip of a woman crashing into a tree. And then, it's like a f**king... a sequence of Thomas Shelby walking away from an exploding car with electronic music playing in the background. And then, every comment is like, 'Yeah, my mom is a f**king b**ch, too! She doesn't know how to drive either.'"

Timestamp: 00:42:20

Asmongold continued:

"Like, that's it! So, how the f**k do you go from Twitch to YouTube and blame Twitch for having red pill stuff, whenever the red pill stuff is primarily on YouTube! I don't know! There's way more of it! Dude, there's more red pill stuff on YouTube than there is stuff on Twitch."

This isn't the first time Asmongold has commented on a controversy surrounding Imane. Last year, on November 21, 2023, the World of Warcraft content creator stated that Pokimane's contentious "broke boy" remarks during the Myna Snack drama were not made in jest.