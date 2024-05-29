Tarisland gets a global release this June

The much-awaited MMO, Tarisland is almost here. This WoW-like Massively Multiplayer Online title has been highly anticipated by fans of the genre for quite a while and after a lot of teases and sneak peeks, the title finally has an official release date and it is much closer than what we had anticipated.

Tarisland is Tencent’s take on the popular genre and an attempt at dethroning games like World of Warcraft and such. Tarisland has all the essentials of a proper MMO game and it promises to bring much more in the future. After a lot of playtests and restricted access, the team has finalized the date, June 21, 2024, as the global release date of Tarisland.

Tarisland finally getting a global release

Tencent's step into the MMO (Image via Tencent)

The Chinese gaming behemoth, Tencent, who owns games like PUBG and League of Legends is finally getting ready to dip their toes in the MMO genre with Tarisland. For months the devs have been creating hype for the game with cheeky teasers, conducting playtests, and giving limited access to content creators and reviewers.

Trending

To brew more hype for the title, Tencent has conducted a pre-registration campaign for Tarisland, guild recruitment giveaways through Discord, and even a contest on the X platform that will reward lucky winners with Amazon Gift Cards. They have also released a Season 0 with various features like PvP arenas, PvE modes, and more.

Tarisland finally has a release date confirmed (Image via Tencent)

The Season 0 was launched to give the players a feel for the game. It also features five dungeons, boss raids with up to eight players, Arcane Realm, Universal Hall, and Dark Invasion modes. The title has various RPG mechanics such as talent trees, fantasy races, and more. So far, the reports say that it also supports cross-play. The game will be available on Android, iOS, and PC.

Currently, the game is in its final technical test and readying for official release on June 21, 2024. Recently, a cinematic trailer for the game was released on YouTube. Although it didn’t reveal much about the game, it featured a giant red dragon, who could be a boss or the antagonist force of the game.

Read more MMO news here: