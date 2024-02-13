Nightingale release date, platforms, system requirements, and more explored

Nightingale, an ambitious open-world survival game, is set to arrive in an early-access state very soon. Players will be able to navigate fantasy locations, craft equipment and items for survival, and face off against unnerving, hostile creatures that inhabit these worlds. The developers will take the opportunity to update and polish the game based on player feedback.

The Fae Realms of Nightingale, leading up to the titular magical city itself, will be open for exploration on February 20, 2024. Here is everything players need to know about Inflexion Games' debut offering.

Nightingale release date and platforms explored

The early access release date is just around the corner (Image via Inflexion Games)

Nightingale, set to release in an early state on February 20, will be available only on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. No information about console versions has been disclosed yet.

We have seen several early access titles launch simultaneously on PC and console, with the immensely popular Palworld being a great example. But, it is still unclear whether PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo fans will be able to enjoy adventuring through the mystical realms of Nightingale and face the horrors they house.

However, that may change in the future as we get closer to the game's launch for early access and beyond. For now, PC players have much to look forward to.

Nightingale system requirements and editions

The game is driven by the latest Unreal Engine 5 tech (Image via Inflexion Games)

Since Nightingale is an open-world survival MMO, players can choose to team up with friends or explore, craft, and survive on their own. However, whether the game will run fine on their rigs is an important consideration prior to that. The developer has revealed the system requirements for the title already, which means excited individuals can prep their systems for the early access launch.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Windows 10 64-Bit CPU: Intel Core i5-4430 (4 cores, 4 threads) or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i5-4430 (4 cores, 4 threads) or AMD equivalent Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 580/Intel Arc A580

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 580/Intel Arc A580 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 70 GB space, SSD required

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Windows 10 64-Bit CPU: Intel Core i5-8600 (6 cores, 6 threads) or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i5-8600 (6 cores, 6 threads) or AMD equivalent Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 Super/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 Super/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 70 GB space, SSD required

Due to the game's early access nature, there will be no separate editions available. Currently, there is no way to pre-order Nightingale on Steam or Epic Games Store. Players can wishlist the game for now and await further updates from the developer. In the meantime, they can check out other recent releases, like the survival game Enshrouded.