5 most anticipated MMORPGs releasing in 2024

Among all the gaming genres, MMORPG (Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games) is the one most uniquely tailored towards promoting cohesion, teamplay, and deriving fun out of large-scale group activities. Whether it's games from the big franchises or brand-new indie titles, 2024 will have some great MMORPGs that already piqued gamers' interest with their first looks. However, as many games are set to make their debut in 2024, keeping an eye on each is almost impossible.

So, if you're looking for some exciting MMORPGs coming out soon, this article is for you. We will list five of the most anticipated MMORPGs you can look forward to in 2024.

Blue Protocol, Once Human, and three other highly anticipated MMORPGs to try out in 2024

1) The Quinfall

Let's start our list with a brand-new indie MMORPG title, The Quinfall. This game puts you in a medieval world where you can enjoy doing everything you desire in an MMORPG. The Quinfall comes with highly detailed character customization, exploration, taming, and breeding of creatures. Furthermore, the game's story allows you to travel in time and experience things from different ages, such as airships, steam engines, mine carts, and even giant Mech robots.

The Quinfall doesn't have a price tag yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam. Although it was planned to be released by the end of 2023, unfortunately, it has been delayed to January 30, 2024.

2) Nightingale

If you're a fan of Gaslamp fantasy, Nightingale might be the one to look out for. Developed by Inflexion Games, the game seeks to provide players with a unique experience as they explore the mysterious and dangerous Fae Realms of Nightingale. This is a first-person survival crafting game that you can play solo or with up to six players in an online co-op. This game also allows you to craft Realm Cards that you can use for your next destination.

The full version of Nightingale is scheduled to be released on February 22, 2024. However, you can also apply for the Playtest on Steam for the upcoming stress tests.

3) Blue Protocol

Bandai Namco's Blue Protocol is one of the most unique MMORPGs coming in 2024. This game is set in an anime-like futuristic fantasy world where players can explore and go through a lot of PvE content to level up their characters.

Since this game was already released in Japan in 2023 and got a positive impression from the players, Bandai Namco partnered with Amazon Games to deliver a global release in 2024. Although free-to-play, this game has a premium battle pass and a shop where players can buy cosmetics and ornaments with microtransactions.

4) Once Human

If you're looking for a sci-fi survival MMORPG with horror elements that'll keep you on tiptoe, Once Human might be the perfect pick. This upcoming game puts you in a post-apocalyptic world where you will embark on a journey as a Meta-Human to bring peace to this chaotic new reality.

Although we don't have a specific release date yet, Once Human is planned to be released in the third quarter of 2024. However, to try the game before its release, you can go to the Once Human official website and sign up for the beta test invite.

5) Pax Dei

Pax Dei is another medieval survival sandbox MMORPG coming out in 2024. This game allows players to explore, claim lands, build camps, craft weapons, and more. The unique thing about this game is that it has zero NPC quests, and to discover any new quests, you have to interact with the environment instead.

While the game is currently in its early stages of development and doesn't have a confirmed release date, players can sign up for the playtesting and receive new updates about the game. The game is likely to be a free-to-play game, but the exact information is not known yet.