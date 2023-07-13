5 best survival-based MMORPGs for PC and consoles

MMORPGs are known to immerse players in their engaging worlds, robust gameplay loops, and open-ended activities. The prime highlight of most MMORPGs is the tremendous freedom to explore and partake in any desired quest type. Players accustomed to this genre often like an added challenge in their gameplay loop, making survival-based MMORPGs ideal for them.

Apart from the myriad tasks of building structures and fending off foes, such titles tend to introduce a gameplay mechanic that becomes pivotal to survival. Some players may require players to manage their hunger or ensure that their in-game character does not die from the harsh climatic conditions of the world.

Five great survival-based MMORPGs for PC and consoles?

1) Rust

Rust is one of the best survival MMORPGs one can delve into, as it offers a vast open world for players to explore. It is packed with enemies, wildlife threats, and various locations.

The prime highlight of this game is the plethora of vehicles like modular cars, trains, and horses that one can use to traverse the procedurally generated worlds. Players can build their own bases, engage in farming and strengthen the base defense to protect it from hostiles.

The added advantage of delving into this title is the regular updates that keep enhancing the game with various fixes and content additions. Players can leverage Rust's in-depth gestures and a ping system to coordinate effortlessly and survive its unforgiving world.

2) Ark: Survival Evolved

Fans of Dinosaurs or survival games, in general, must try out Ark: Survival Evolved. Players are transported to a mysterious island populated by ferocious dinosaurs in this MMORPG. One must survive and learn to leverage the creatures by taming them.

Players must also focus on their own survival by consuming food and water from time to time. This title also features a day-night cycle and weather system impacting hunger.

One can chop down trees, look for resources like metals and craft various structures to survive in this world. One must, therefore, proactively engage in exploration, along with being cautious of the perils. Players can peruse this extensive article ranking all the maps.

3) Conan Exiles

Fans of Conan, The Barbarian, and its aesthetics will enjoy their time in Conan Exiles. This MMORPG offers a unique sandbox for players to explore with harsh environments and ferocious enemies.

One can wield various weapons, from daggers and bows to axes and swords. Apart from combat, players can build their own town or even a city with the help of many elements like crafting stations, furniture, and defense mechanisms.

Players can even unleash chaos by constructing siege weapons and tearing down wall defenses of others' bases. Exploration fans can play the game at their own pace and discover many secrets in its world. Peruse this article highlighting some best games with realistic survival mechanics.

4) Valheim

Valheim is a unique title on this list as it is based on Norse Mythology. The Viking themes combined with survival elements are well worth experiencing. Players are transported to a procedurally generated world comprising several harsh biomes.

Along with surviving, one must stay guarded against vicious enemies lurking around every corner. Players can gather resources and craft powerful weapons to tackle such foes. Peruse this list outlining the most overpowered builds in the game to gain an edge in battles.

Valheim also provides a robust building system wherein one can construct many structures, including longhouses. Players can also partake in farming activities like growing vegetables and crops and cooking food along with many potions.

5) PixArk

As the name implies, PixArk puts a unique spin on Ark: Survival Evolved. It presents a vibrant pixelated world akin to Minecraft that players can explore. Despite being in a pixelated form, one will encounter mythical creatures and dinosaurs.

The game also boasts a creative mode that gives players complete freedom to craft their desired structures. Fans of games like Minecraft will admire the procedurally generated world of PixArk, coupled with tons of creatures that can be tamed.

One can play at their own pace and build massive structures, traversing the locations with the help of dragons and other creatures. This survival MMORPG is ideal for players seeking a break from the grim aesthetics of other titles and are inclined to engage in a game with a vibrant color palette.

While many players expect a robust gameplay loop to engage in, others may prefer a huge explorable world. Such gamers can peruse this list highlighting the five best MMORPGs featuring massive open worlds.

