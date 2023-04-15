How to ping objects in Rust?

Rust, the highly popular first-person multiplayer survival game from Facepunch Studios, recently incorporated the "Ping" system, which finally allows players to mark and notify others within their lobby or their team about certain useful items, resources, and even hostile enemies. The feature, first brought into the limelight by games like Apex Legends and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, has now become a staple of multiplayer shooters and even co-op survival titles like Rust.

Pinging is a handy tool that helps players mark certain key items they might want to investigate later or direct their teammates towards.

Pinging in-game is a fairly intuitive and easy process, and requires only a single-button input from the player. However, for those new to multiplayer survival games or multiplayer games in general, here's a comprehensive guide to help with the pinging system in Rust.

Pinging objects and enemies in Rust is a fairly simple and straightforward process

Pinging in Rust is as simple as pressing the middle mouse button. However, being a PC game, if you want to rebind the "ping" action to another key either on your mouse or your keyboard, you can do that. We feel that the default middle mouse button is the perfect key to ping both resources (crafting materials) and hostiles. But if you want to rebind the action, you are free to do so.

It should be mentioned that to ping anything in the game's world, you must inspect it using your binoculars. This can take some time to get used to, especially if you're coming from games like Apex Legends, which allows you to freely ping anything in your surroundings without having to inspect them first.

When you press the middle mouse button or the ping key, you will be greeted with a "ping wheel", with six different types of markers to choose from:

Hostile

Go to

Value

Loot

Weapon

Node

Once you place a marker, it will be visible to both you as well as your teammates, which is a very organic and helpful way to encourage communication between players, something that is vital in games like Rust. The pinging system allows one to coordinate with their teammates much more efficiently.

Until recently, the game exclusively relied on players engaging in verbal communication to coordinate with their teammates. However, with the introduction of the ping system, you will finally be able to play the game without being forced to have direct communication with others.

The ping system also simplifies keeping note of resources, which is a boon for newcomers who might not have ample experience with survival games.

