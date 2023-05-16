5 best games like Minecraft to play on mobiles

Minecraft is an award-winning and one of the best-selling video games developed by Mojang Studios. It is a 3D sandbox game featuring single-player and multiplayer gameplay without specific goals or objectives. Instead, players tour and explore the procedurally generated open world and are free to play however they desire. The popular title features crafting weapons, building structures, searching for resources, hunting animals for food, and battling hostile mobs. In addition, players can enjoy two game modes in its pixelated world: survival and creativity.

In survival mode, players must survive by crafting armor and weapons to fight mobs, hunt for food, build shelter, and avoid life-threatening situations. The creative mode offers unlimited resources for building structures with the ability to fly freely without being affected by anything. The title has been widely popular since its release and become a source of inspiration for many games. Players can find many similar games in both app stores. That being said, this article lists the five best games like Minecraft to play on mobiles.

Roblox and four other games like Minecraft to play on mobiles

1) Terraria

Developed by Re-Logic, Terraria is a sandbox action-adventure game. The game allows exploration in its procedurally generated levels by fighting creatures to survive. Like Minecraft, players can build and modify pixelated worlds made of layers of tiles and blocks. Additionally, it features crafting weapons, defeating occasional bosses, and completing challenges unique to each biome. Players can enjoy both multiplayer and single-player modes in this 2D game.

Terraria is one of the best-selling games, with millions of players worldwide. It requires an OS version of iOS 11.0 or later and Android 5.1 and above. The game is purchasable from the Play Store or freely playable using Google Play Pass.

2) Survivalcraft 2

Survivalcraft 2 is a sandbox game set in a deserted world, developed by Candy Rufus Games. It is a survival game featuring Survival, Harmless, Cruel, Challenging, and Creative modes. First, the game allows players to create their open world or modify existing one. Then, the road to survival begins, which requires crafting items, collecting resources, and hunting animals for food. Among several modes, playing in Creating mode, players can fly, resistance to death, and have access to infinite blocks and items.

Survivalcraft 2 is the second installment of the Survivalcraft series, released in December 2016. It is a 3D block-based game where players can build shelters, customize furniture, plant trees, and engage in farming. The game requires an OS version of Android 4.1 and above and iOS 8.0 or later. The game is available for purchase from both app stores.

3) Block Craft 3D: Building Game

Block Craft is a 3D block-based building game that Fun Games For Free developed. Like Minecraft, the title features constructing buildings in an open world using blocks. Additionally, this sandbox game features building houses, castles, and mines and adopting pets, including dogs, elephants, and more. Players can choose characters, explore the pixelated world, or visit other players' cities.

The multiplayer game allows players to produce custom blocks and construct furniture and buildings. Additionally, the title offers to sell one's constructions, receiving in-game currency gems and coins. This free-to-play game requires an OS version of iOS 10.0 or later and Android 5.0 and above.

4) Multicraft: Build and Mine

Developed by Multicraft Studio OU, it is a sandbox game featuring Zombies, mobs, Skeletons, and other creatures. Players can build structures and craft items and weapons against ruthless pixelated monsters. The title offers two game modes: Survival and Creative, with multiplayer mode on free servers. In Survival mode, players must survive by hunting mobs for food, growing plants, and building shelters to be safe from deadly creatures. Like Minecraft, players can run their imagination freely, creating their world in creative mode.

One can fly to the skies with Flight mode, be as fast as lightning with Acceleration mode, and search for resources or lands by swimming across seas. This free-to-play game requires an OS version of iOS 12.0 or later and Android 5.0 and above.

5) Roblox

Developed by Roblox Corporation, Roblox is an online game platform with a sandbox concept like Minecraft. The title allows players to program their games on Roblox or play those designed by others. Like Minecraft, players can create their world in the Roblox universe without restrictions. Players can roam freely across the open world of Roblox and explore various in-game locations.

The title allows players to create a character and play the game they want from plenty of choices. Roblox is a community-based game where players can interact with other players through private messages or groups. It requires an OS version of Android 5.0 and above and iOS 11.0 or later.

