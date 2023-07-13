5 most overpowered builds in Valheim

Valheim is an open-world survival game in which you need to collect the essential materials, weapons, and armor to survive. Along with this, you need to rest, eat the right foods, and make a base to regenerate your health to go out on expeditions and have adventures. As you slowly progress through the game, there will be tougher biomes, creatures, and bosses that you'll have to battle.

You'll need to upgrade your armor as your enemies get stronger. In this article, we will explore the most overpowered builds in Valheim that can help you defeat your enemies easily.

Eitr Magic build, Fenris build, and three more overpowered builds of Valheim

1) Eitr-Weave Magic build

The Eitr-Weave Magic Build of Valheim is a light armor set carrying a total weight of 15 and providing you a protection of 49. It will give you protection slightly more than the Iron Armor Build and will provide you with a large amount of Eitr regeneration boosts. The following are included in an Eitr-Weave Magic Build:

Eitr-Weave Hood

Eitr-Weave Robe

Eitr-Weave Trousers

Feather Cape

You can choose any staff among the four: Staff of Embers, Staff of Frost, Dead Raiser, and Staff of Protection. Among these, the first two are extremely powerful offensive options. The Staff of Embers will produce a decent amount of blast damage, and the Staff of Frost will slow your enemy down and decrease their health.

2) Fenris Armor build

The Fenris Armor provides less protection than the Iron Armor Build. However, the Fenris Armor will actually increase your speed and will be more than that with no armor at all. The Fenris armor also provides fire as well as frost resistance. For the Fenris Armor Build, you need these gears:

Fenris Hood

Fenris Coat

Fenris Leggings

To craft a Fenris Armor, you need to explore the caves in the mountain biome of Valheim. The caves will have a characteristic wolf-like entrance where you can find Fenris hair and Wolf pelt. With these items, you will be able to craft yourself your Fenris Armor set. The Flesh Rippers is a recommended weapon with this Armor Build.

3) Iron Armor build

To craft the total Iron Armor set, you will be needing iron and deer hide. You have to explore the dungeons in the swamps of Valheim to get scrap iron and then use it to get iron ingots. The Iron Armor Build consists of the following:

Iron Helmet

Iron Scale Mail

Iron Greaves

This armor will give you a protection of 42 while having a total weight of 33. Additionally, you can also add a cape to your build.

You can use a battleaxe with a 70-slash damage output and a serpent scale shield with a block of 60. The battle axe will reduce your movement speed and take up a lot of your stamina, but it has a 2.5 range and 105 stagger. If heavy weapons are not your forte, you can always use the iron sword or the iron mace with this build.

4) Padded Armor build

Padded Armor can be crafted using mostly iron and linen thread. You will have to enter the plains biome and battle with the Fulings to get flax from the farms in the Fuling camps. Later, this flax can be used to craft linen thread using a spinning wheel. The Padded Armor Build consists of the following gears:

Padded Helmet

Padded Cuirass

Padded Greaves

Linen Cape

This armor build will provide you total protection of 79 and has a weight of 27. Therefore, this is an upgrade from the Wolf Armor build, which is heavier and provides less protection. However, the padded armor will reduce your movement speed greatly.

The Skoll and Hati or the Black Metal Atgeir are the best weapons to pair with the Padded Armor Build. If you are not using a two-handed weapon, you can choose the black metal shield and the sword, which has the highest slash damage in the game. The black metal can be obtained by killing the Fulings in the plains biome of Valheim.

5) Carapace Armor build

The Carapace Armor Build provides the maximum amount of protection (96) that is available in Valheim and has a weight of 23. To make the Carapace Armor Build, you have to explore the new Mistlands biome. The Carapace Armor set requires Carapace that is dropped when you kill Seekers or Seeker Soldiers. This build consists of the following gear:

Carapace Helmet

Carapace Breastplate

Carapace Greaves

The Carapace Spear and Carapace Shield pair well with this. The spear has a pierce damage of 115 and has a 3x backstab bonus. The shield gives you a protection of 96-144 and a 1.5x parry bonus. However, both the shield and spear will reduce your movement speed.

Poll : 0 votes