10 strongest weapons in Valheim

As one of the biggest survival games of 2021, Valheim boasts an extensive and unique combat system with unique weapons. As brave Viking warriors, players venture on adventure-filled quests and challenges where they encounter hordes of monsters. Weapons are an essential aspect of Valheim and are crucial in progressing through the game. Your weapon selection primarily determines your character's strength.

With an array of weapons to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide which one to pick up. The recent update has also introduced new weapons that are particularly effective in the Mistlands biome. In this guide, we will tackle the ten strongest weapons in Valheim currently.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Valheim guide: 10 strongest weapons in the game

1) Staff of Embers

The Staff of Embers is a powerful magic weapon in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studio)

One of the four Magical weapons included in the Mistlands update is the Staff of Embers. Its main strike sends a relatively slow fireball flying in an arc into the air. Direct hits from the fireball result in blunt damage and initiate an explosion that harms non-player characters when it hits them in the area of effect.

Due to its AoE (Area of Effect) and fire damage, it is one of the two magic staffs recommended to defeat the final boss of the Mistlands biome, The Queen. You will need 20 Yggdrasil Wood, 4 Surtling Core, and 16 Refined Eitr to craft Staff of Embers to craft the Staff of Embers.

2) Krom

The Krom is a two-handed sword capable of dealing heavy damage with a massive swing radius. Its main attack consists of a three-hit combo with double damage on the last hit. Its slower secondary assault is a thrust that deals three times the damage.

To craft the Krom, you need 30 Iron, 20 Bronze, and 5 Scale Hide.

3) Draugr Fang

The Draugr Fang is a powerful bow that deals high-piercing damage. It was forged from the skeleton remnants of dead Draugr. Its main attack consists of firing arrows, and charging the attack enhances the arrow's accuracy, damage, and velocity. Poison damage is added to each arrow you use on this bow.

Crafting the Draugr Fang requires 10 Ancient Bark, 20 Silver, 2 Deer Hide, and 10 Guck.

4) Staff of Frost

The Staff of Frost is the best choice if you want to wield a magical staff with strong crowd control. Its main attack consists of rapidly launching low-accuracy freezing ice shards. The staff's ineffective range is severely constrained by its poor precision, but the effect's freezing slows any opponents it hits. This makes it possible to continually hit and maintain space from even swift-moving enemies.

This staff is recommended to use in defeating The Queen and is especially useful in dealing with her swarms of brood seekers. 20 Yggrdrasil Wood, 4 Freeze Gland, and 16 Refined Eitr are required to craft this item.

5) Frostner

The Frostner is a one-handed weapon that excels at fighting multiple enemies at once. Its main attack is a three-hit combo that deals double damage on the last strike. It also has a slower secondary attack that does twice as much damage and staggering.

You need 10 Ancient Bark, 30 Silver, 5 Ymir Flesh, and 5 Freeze Gland to craft this powerful club.

6) Mistwalker

Introduced in the Mistlands update, the Mistwalker is currently the best one-handed sword in the game. The key factor in its strength, in addition to its enormous damage, is its capacity to slow down enemies after each slash.

The primary attack is a three-hit combo with double damage on the final strike. Its secondary attack has a slightly longer reach and deals three times as much damage. The Mistwalker can also clear the mist in the Mistlands, albeit in a substantially smaller area than a Wisplight or Wisp torch.

You can craft the Mistwalker with 3 Fine Wood, 15 Iron, 10 Refined Eitr, and 3 Wisp.

7) Skoll and Hati

One of Valheim's deadliest blades is the new Skoll and Hati. Only a Black Forge, one of the new crafting facilities added with the Mistlands update, can create this weapon. It is a two-handed knife with 200 durability, 45 Pierce damage, and 45 Slash damage. It also sports a 14 stamina cost per typical strike, a 4x Parry benefit, and a 6x backstab boost.

Its recipe calls for 4 Fine Wood, 10 Iron, and 10 Black Metal.

8) Demolisher

As the name suggests, the Demolisher is an effective weapon to decimate hordes of opponents. It is a two-handed club with no secondary attack. Its primary attack slams the ground, delivering damage, 2x staggering, and knocking opponents back after a protracted swing delay.

You can craft Demolisher using 10 Yggdrasil Wood, 20 Iron, and 10 Refined eitr.

9) Porcupine

Another one-handed club, the Porcupine's main attack is a three-hit combo that deals double damage on the last strike. It has a slower secondary attack that does twice as much damage and staggering. It is a versatile weapon that works well against a variety of foes thanks to its combination of blunt and pierce damage.

The recipe calls for 5 Fine Wood, 20 Iron, 5 Needle, and 10 Linen Thread.

10) Blackmetal Atgeir

The Blackmetal Atgeir is a potent two-handed weapon. It features a three-stab combo with a long reach and double damage on the final strike as the primary attack. Its secondary attack is an AoE swing with a 3m range that deals 1x damage and 6x stagger with no multi-target penalty.

It is ideal for crowd control because the secondary attack is sufficient to stun the majority of monsters. Despite having a slash-like appearance, the secondary attack actually deals piercing damage.

Craft this Blackmetal Atgeir using 10 Fine Wood, 30 Black metal, and 5 Linen thread.

Poll : 0 votes