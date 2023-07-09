5 strongest creatures in Valheim

Valheim is an open-world survival game inspired by Norse Mythology, where you must gather materials to build your weapons, defense, and base. You can begin exploring the world freely once you have the necessary resources. You will encounter many powerful creatures and bosses as you progress through the game. Proper strategies and preparation are required to overcome these enemies.

In this article, we explore the five strongest creatures in Valheim and delve into their strengths, weaknesses, and tips to defeat them.

Gjall, Seeker Soldier, and three other strongest creatures in Valheim

1) Gjall

Gjall are huge flying creatures found in the Mistlands of Valheim. They have the highest hit points of 1500 and can deal blunt and fire damage. These creatures are immune to spirit, stagger, and resistant to fire damage.

Gjall will throw fireballs at you and spawn three ticks at certain intervals. They are vulnerable to piercing damage, meaning you must use a ranged weapon with those specific qualities. This restriction narrows down your options.

It is advised to use the arbalest against the Gjall as it does not drain much stamina. The creature's belly is its weak spot, so as long as you stay below it while attacking it, you will not receive much damage and easily defeat it. Gjall drop the bile bag and Gjall trophy upon their death.

2) Seeker Soldier

Seeker soldiers are large insect creatures added to Mistlands in Valheim. They have 1500 HP and have four attack abilities, including headbutt, bite, claw, and taunt.

These creatures are immune to spirit damage, resistant to blunt, pierce and slash damage, and are weak towards frost and lightning damage. The Seeker soldiers are vulnerable in their abdomen, and you can inflict bonus damage on hitting that spot. The Frostner is the best weapon for fighting these creatures as it deals the most damage.

3) Fuling Berserker

Fuling creatures can be found in the plain's biome. Fuling Berserker is the most powerful among these creatures carrying 800 HP and does 130 blunt-type attacks. It has a 30% stagger limit and is immune to spirit damage. They can easily destroy trees and stones.

These creatures can be found guarding the stone hedges and Fuling camps. Fulings are resourceful because killing them will drop the rare black metal, which can be used to craft black metal weapons. Additionally, they drop coins Fuling totem and the Fuling berserker trophy.

4) Lox

Lox are huge ox and lizard-type creatures found in the plains of Valheim with brown-colored hair. These creatures have a high HP of 1000 and deal 130 slash and 120 blunt damage. Killing them will drop lox meat, pelt, and a trophy.

Lox can be difficult to deal with, but these creatures can be tamed, bred, and ridden. You must make the area suitable for the Lox, or it will not survive. These creatures need to be kept in an area surrounded by walls. Throw a stack of 10 flax or barley and let them eat it. Observe from a distance, and after they are tamed, you can ride and breed them.

For breeding Lox, you must feed them well with flax, barley, or cloudberries. There should not be more than four lox within a 20-meter radius, and should not be placed under a roof. Given these conditions, two lox will breed and multiply in numbers. You may have to keep increasing their habitat to make a big Lox pen.

5) Stone Golem

Stone Golems can be found in the Mountain biomes of Valheim. They have 800 HP, as well as 110 blunt and 110 pierce damage. Defending against their attacks can be difficult as you can only use the black metal shield to block them. Stone Golems are resistant to pierce and slash damage and immune to fire, frost, poison, and spirit damage. However, they are weak to the damage done by a pickaxe.

The only strategy to kill these creatures is dodge rolling when they attack and using the pickaxe to hit them after. When killed, the Golems will drop 8-11 crystals, 5-9 stones, and a 5% chance of a Stone Golem trophy.

In the vast world of Valheim, encountering formidable creatures is an inevitable part of your adventure. The Gjall, Seeker Soldier, Stone Golem, Lox, and the Fuling Berserker are five of the strongest adversaries in the game.

Defeating them will require the right tactics and the correct use of weapons. Applying these in your gameplay should result in a win.

