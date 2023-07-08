Best Black Metal weapons in Valheim (July 2023)

Valheim is a vast open-world survival game where players start their journey with practically nothing and gradually progress through increasingly tricky biomes that offer valuable resources. One such rare resource is the black metal that can be obtained by killing Fulings or from the chests in Fuling camps found in the plain biomes.

You can make powerful weapons with high attributes upon getting the black metal scrap. In this article, we will explore all the best weapons that can be made with black metal in Valheim.

Skoll and Hati, Black Metal Sword, and other weapons in Valheim made with Black Metal

1) Skoll and Hati

Skoll and Hati is a dual-wield knife weapon that needs to be crafted using 4 fine wood, 10 iron, and 10 black metal, giving it 45 pierce and slash damage. This weapon slashes everything quickly and kills low-level enemies almost instantly.

Its drawback is that it has a small range and quickly drains your stamina. It is also a fast weapon if you are looking for something deadly yet carrying less space. Skoll and Hati has a weight of 0.3, a lethal secondary attack, and a backstab, giving you 6x damage.

2) Black metal sword

To build a Black metal sword, you will need 2 fine wood, 20 black metal, and 5 linen thread. The sword has 95 slash damage that jumps to 113 once fully upgraded. This is the highest slash damage among all weapons in Valheim. This sword has high secondary attack damage with 3x damage from a backstab.

The Black metal sword also does a special attack when you trigger the middle mouse button. Its high damage output and medium attack speed make it an excellent choice for close combat encounters.

3) Black metal atgeir

The Black metal atgeir can be crafted using 10 fine wood, 30 black metal, and 5 linen thread, making it quite expensive to forge. However, it has one of the highest piercing damage in the game of 105 and a 3x backstab damage, and once fully upgraded, it can reach up to 123 piercing damage.

The atgeir takes up a lot of space in the inventory, having a weight of 2.5. It is the weapon of choice for those who prefer to maintain distance while engaging enemies. Its long reach and piercing attacks are effective against enemies that require precision. Make sure to carry the atgeir to defeat the bosses of Valheim.

4) Black metal knife

The Black metal knife is the fifth knife in Valheim that can be crafted using 4 fine wood, 10 black metal, and 5 linen thread. It has the same durability as the sword and the same 3-hit attack combo with double damage on the last hit. The knife is a swift weapon and has 34 pierce as well as slash damage.

The knife will take up only a small space in your inventory to help you carry more items. It will allow you to do sneak damage, and backstabbing your enemies will allow you to deal 6x damage.

5) Black metal tower shield

Black Metal Tower Shield in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

The tower shield can be crafted from 15 fine wood, 10 black metal, and 7 chain pieces. This heavy defensive shield offers more block power than the normal black metal shield. However, it will reduce your movement speed and increase your dodge roll cost.

The black metal tower shield has some drawbacks of its own. It will occupy your inventory with a weight of 5 and will not let you parry the enemy attacks.

6) Black metal axe

Black Metal Axe in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

The black metal axe can be crafted using 6 pieces of fine wood, 20 black metal, and 5 linen thread. It has the same three-hit combo with double damage on the last swing as the sword and the knife.

The main drawback of the axe is that it is much slower than the sword and has less durability. Since it is an axe, you can use it to cut down trees, making the weapon perfect for removing tree stumps.

7) Black Metal Shield

Black Metal Shield in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

The black metal shield can be crafted using 10 fine wood, 8 black metal, and 5 pieces of chain. It can be more favorable to players as they can parry enemies with it, unlike the black metal tower shield.

The shield has a block power of 90, a parry force of 50, and a weight of 5. The shield will also give you a 1.5x parry bonus but decrease your movement speed by 5%.

