Blue Protocol: Release window, platforms, features, and more

Blue Protocol is one the most anticipated MMORPGs, which is reminiscent of anime-style games like Genshin Impact. Its free-to-play nature is another aspect that has led to a wave of excitement among fans for its arrival. The game launched in Japan last month, specifically on June 14, 2023. This title, however, has been delayed until 2024 for audiences in the West.

This can be disappointing for fans excited to delve into the world of Blue Protocol. However, you can expect a polished game when it arrives in 2024. This free-to-play title is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

What are the key features of Blue Protocol?

Blue Protocol being identical to Genshin Impact and other anime-style games, one can expect a wide variety of content ranging from extensive story to robust multiplayer elements.

Another exciting aspect of this title is the character creator allowing one to try different hairstyles, change eye color, alter skin tones, and more. This game will let you explore a vibrant world named Regnas. The story revolves around uncovering the origins of the main character while safeguarding Regnas.

The following are a few other standout features of Blue Protocol:

Unique classes

Extensive story mode and quests

Echoes mechanic

Multiplayer functionality

You can expect to choose from distinct classes like Foe Breaker, Keen Strider, Spell Weaver, Blade Warden, and Twin Striker. This will lead to some variation in gameplay and enable you to adopt different tactics in combat scenarios.

The game provides opportunities to test your skills and abilities in the various story missions. Blue Protocol is set to offer many side quests as well, which are liable to keep lore enthusiasts occupied.

The game will also allow players to summon mystical creatures as part of the Echoes mechanic.

You will be able to acquire many unique skills that are dependent on increasing the level of the chosen class. Furthermore, the skill levels will also scale in accordance with your class level.

There will be many outfits and accessories that can be equipped on characters. This game will also provide mounts to facilitate smooth traversal within its vast open world. There will even be some robust weapons and loot that will supplement its action-focused combat.

Asteria Plains, Asterliese, and Bahamar Islands are some of the prominent hub-areas players will get to visit within Regnas. You can engage in this title solo or team up with friends. Blue Protocol will launch with many group activities like Dungeons and Fields. You can even partake in raids to test out your combat prowess.

While the game is set to launch on PC and current-gen consoles, there has been no revelation from the developer regarding crossplay and cross-progression features.

