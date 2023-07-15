5 best MMORPGs with zombies

There are a lot of MMORPGs (massively multiplayer online role-playing games) available on the market that offer the same conventional fantasy world where you need to make guilds and take part in quests, events, PvP, and PvE battles. If you are a fan of zombie games and also want to experience titles in this genre, then this list is totally for you. The games mentioned in this article offer an online multiplayer environment and let you fight hordes of undead creatures.

Mentioned below are MMORPG titles such as Dead Frontier 2, where you will be able to interact with your friends in real-time and experience the thrill of killing the zombies.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Last Stand: Aftermath, Dead Frontier 2, and three amazing MMORPGs with zombies

1) The Last Stand: Aftermath

The Last Stand: Aftermath, released in 2021, is a zombie-apocalypse-rogue-like MMORPG where you play as a person infected by the zombie virus. This game is made on Unity Engine and developed by Con Artist Games as well as nP Studios. It is a cross-platform offering available on the PC as well as consoles.

The Last Stand: Aftermath is set in a world that has suffered from this virus for 15 years. The majority of the human population has been wiped out. However, a few survivors are somehow immune to the virus, and anyone who gets infected will be exiled.

In this MMORPG, you will be playing a character whom that happened to. Your job is to go into the wastelands and gather as many materials as you can to help the healthy people survive longer before you die from your disease.

2) Dead Frontier 2

Dead Frontier 2 was developed by Creaky Corpse Limited and released in the year 2018. This game was launched as a successor to Dead Frontier 1, which had been losing support on modern web browsers.

The sequel is a free-to-play co-op zombie MMORPG title, where you have to survive in a world that has seen a massive virus outbreak. It is a third-person shooter that is similar to Resident Evil's gameplay mechanics.

You will be able to create your own character in this title, go on quests, scavenge for resources, play together with your friends, and even trade with them.

3) Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is a horror MMORPG where you can play as either the killer or as one of four survivors. The map will have seven generators. If you're a survivor, your goal will be to repair five of them to open some gates and escape. But if you are the killer, then you need to kill all other gamers.

This individual serves a dark entity and needs to sacrifice the survivors to it. The killer can go up to other players and beat them until they are injured and fall to the ground. He will then take their bodies and hang them on hooks. If survivors spend enough time suspended, they will be killed. Your friends can save you from being murdered by getting you off the hook and healing you.

The killer will always be faster than the survivors, but the latter can use the environment to their advantage and get away.

4) Darkwood

Darkwood is a survival horror MMORPG developed by Acid Wizard Studio, and it is available for the PC. In this title, a plague is ravaging the land, and everyone is in a dark forest. As you start the game, you will realize that you are a doctor in Poland.

This is a 2D game with some 3D elements and really nice visuals. When you wake up in the forest, you will find you have a diary on your person and one primary objective, which is to escape these woods.

Darkwood does not have any specific path in which it must go, so you will not know how your choices will impact the gameplay and those around you.

The gameplay consists of scavenging, exploring, and discovering your surroundings. As minutes go by, the light slowly starts to fade, throwing you into night's dangers. You will have to protect yourself and survive the night while progressing through this game.

5) Project Zomboid

This is an open-world-zombie MMORPG developed by The Indie Stone and is built on Lightweight Java Game Library. It takes place in rural Kentucky, where you are an individual fighting to survive a zombie apocalypse.

A big mob of the undead will swarm you in this title. There are vehicles available that you can use to run over them. This title also gives you tools that you can use to craft weapons and barricades. They also let you cook for yourself. You will have to scavenge and find various types of materials to survive in this apocalypse.

Moreover, you need to get through times of boredom and hunger. Thankfully, you can engage in fishing, carpentry, and many other things for that purpose. You will have to chop down trees, saw wood, and make barricades to protect yourself from the zombies.