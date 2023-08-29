5 easiest Survival games for PC

Survival games have gained a devoted and passionate fan base by offering a distinctive blend of intense challenges, creative freedom, and immersive gameplay. These games invite players to craft their survival narratives in hostile worlds, and it's the rush of victory after conquering obstacles through crafting and building that offers a quick escape from reality.

For newbies exploring this genre, selecting a game that provides gradual skill progression while delivering an engaging experience is crucial. We've compiled a rundown of the five most accessible survival games for PC, perfect for beginners and genre veterans.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Astroneer and 4 other PC survival games for beginners

1) Dysmantle

Dysmantle is a chill zombie survival game (Image via 10tons Ltd.)

Starting our list is Dysmantle, a chill zombie survival game that allows players to dismantle everything in the open world to craft their buildings while fighting against zombie-like creatures called Corrupted.

Points of Interest scattered around the map may contain quests or treasures. Any of these that you stumble upon may be excavated using a shovel or through fishing sites. The instant you stumble upon a POI, it is added to your map, regardless of whether you've engaged with it.

There are also no strict time limits, but there are several side quests that players need to finish to complete the game.

2) Crashlands

Crashlands is a beginner-friendly survival game on PC (Image via Butterscotch Shenanigans)

In this top-down survival game, you are crash-landing onto an alien-infested planet with the Flux Dabes character. She faces the daunting task of restoring her ship, securing equipment to contact authorities, and escaping the planet's grasp.

You would then need to help Flux survive by exploring the planet and scavenging for resources to mend her spacecraft. Get ready to build shelters, craft gear, form local bonds, uncover secrets, and even fight creatures throughout your completion of quests.

The overhead perspective allows you an advantage of spotting potential threats and shocks – making it a less challenging game to navigate for beginners. To add, Crashlands doesn't just play the survival card but also delivers a punch of humor through its witty dialogues and offbeat items.

3) Flame in the Flood

Flame in the Flood is an aesthetically beautiful survival game (Image via The Molasses Flood)

In this game, you delve into a roguelike survival tale within a post-apocalyptic America. The main character, Scout, and her dog Launch into an adventure aboard a rickety raft pieced together from scavenged junk and uncovering uncharted territories. Some areas they venture into might yield valuable materials such as medicine, sustenance, or crafting essentials, while others could pose as grim battlegrounds resided by menacing wolves.

Your mission is to navigate a large and expansive river while gathering materials and crafting weapons to fend off threats and ultimately find your way out.

Flame in the Flood is an aesthetically pleasing game with light survival elements, making it perfect for beginners.

4) Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus is an FPS survival game (Image via 4A games)

In Metro Exodus, you set foot into the post-apocalyptic wilderness of Russia while you venture through dangerous areas with mutated creatures and rival factions. In the sprawling underground Metro system of Moscow, humanity fights for survival. But this time, you are a Spartan Ranger named Artyom, who will embark on a mission on a year-long expedition across the Russian wilderness, engaging in an epic adventure amidst diverse landscapes.

In this game, you will serve as a first-person shooter in stealth gameplay that will scavenge for supplies and resources to upgrade your weapons during the day and night and amidst varied weather conditions. It's perfect for FPS veterans who want to transition to something more laid-back but still competitive and thrilling.

5) Astroneer

Astroneer is a space-based survival game (Image via System Era Softworks)

This last survival game is known to be laid back, making it the most ideal for beginners trying out this genre. This space industry game takes players on the role of an Astroneer, an intergalactic explorer working to map the surrounding universe. In your journey, you will explore planets, collect resources, refine them, build a base, and solve the underlying mysteries of space.

This game also does not have the typical survival encounters such as monsters and zombies – however, fluctuating weather conditions and dropping oxygen levels could be fatal.