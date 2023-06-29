Best survival-game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2023

The 2023 Steam Summer Sale has begun, and you can find a lot of amazing titles at heavily discounted prices. The sale covers a wide range of genres. This means that irrespective of what type of game you like to play, there is something to satisfy your taste buds. If you enjoy survival games, you are in for a treat. In this article, we will take a look at five of the best survival games that you should consider spending your money on during the Steam Summer Sale.

This list is not ranked in any way. You can choose to buy all five of the ones mentioned below, or you could pick the one that you like the most.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Listed below are the best survival games that you can pick up during the Steam Summer Sale 2023

1) Don't Starve Together

Original Price: $14.99

$14.99 Discounted Price: $5.09 (You get a 66% discount during the Steam Summer Sale)

Don’t Starve Together builds a love-hate kind of relationship with players who decide to devote their time to it. Despite being frustrating at times, it sits at the top of the list of games for most people who have decided to buy it. It is painfully intoxicating, and every run creates a new world of opportunities waiting for you to explore.

This title is not just about preventing yourself from starving to death. There are hundreds of other elemental aspects like lightning, darkness, cold, fire, and more that could get you killed. It is your job to gather resources and find a way to survive through the brutalities that this title has to offer.

If you have heard of this game, it must have been on your radar, and this year’s Steam Summer Sale is the perfect opportunity for you to grab this amazing title.

2) Remnant: From the Ashes

Original Price: $39.99

$39.99 Discounted Price: $13.99 (You get a 65% discount during the Steam Summer Sale)

An underrated classic is how you can best describe Remnant: From the Ashes. It is absolutely criminal how this game rarely gets noticed when someone talks about survival games.

It is a third-person shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world that you can play by yourself or enjoy with a group of friends in co-op mode. The gameplay feels like Dark Souls with big guns! It beautifully draws inspiration from Dark Souls and balances it with a traditional third-person shooter aspect.

The game is visually pleasing, with a scenic overworld accompanied with various gnarly dungeons; it gives you a taste of both worlds. The map is procedurally generated, giving it immense replayability value. This makes Remnant: From the Ashes a must-buy game in the Steam Summer Sale.

3) Wartales

Original Price: $34.99

$34.99 Discounted Price: $27.99 (You get a 20% discount during the Steam Summer Sale)

Wartales is a sandbox, and it sees you running around with a band of mercenaries. It is your prime objective to make sure that they do not have to struggle too much to survive in the bleak surroundings.

The world of Wartales is overrun by corruption. There are numerous thieves and bandits who make life really rough in an empire that collapsed in the face of a plague.

Though this game lacks a solid narrative, it makes up for it with its amazing world-building. A devastating plague destroyed an empire, and even though it has been cured, it has not been eradicated entirely.

You will have to build a mercenary company whose duties are to deal with the bandits and thieves that scour the world while trying to save themselves from the plague. It has unique gameplay and is definitely worth buying during the Steam Summer Sale of 2023.

4) Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void

Original Price: $14.99

$14.99 Discounted Price: $9.74 (You get a 35% discount during the Steam Summer Sale)

Risk of Rain 2 is one of the most insane roguelike games ever released to the public. It is too good for its own good, and if you have not played it, you are seriously missing out.

The gameplay is pretty simple: you kill monsters, get money, and upgrade your gear until you become an invincible knockout machine. It is a challenging game that really puts your skills to the test, but you will have a wonderful experience if you get a run to go in your favor.

Survivors of the Void is the first DLC that was added to Risk of Rain 2, and it does a great job building upon the original game. So, if you are looking for some high-octane survival mode gameplay, consider buying it during the Steam Summer Sale.

5) Sifu

Original Price: $39.99

$39.99 Discounted Price: $29.99 (You get a 25% discount during the Steam Summer Sale)

You start the game in front of a martial arts school where a group of unknown characters are caught up in a murderous fight. You get caught in the crossfire, and as a result, you get killed as well. But that's where Sifu’s unique gameplay mechanic comes into play. You rise from the ashes and begin training to avenge your death.

You play as a nameless character, almost as if you are a ghost from the past, haunting and hunting down those who killed you without any reason. The unique thing about this game is you get older every time you fail to cross a level. The narrative is subtle, and it is up to you to put the pieces of the puzzle together. This gives the game a lot of flexibility and makes it immensely enjoyable.

If you want to enjoy very unique gameplay and don’t care too much about the story, Sifu is a worthy contender in this year’s Steam Summer Sale.

Poll : 0 votes