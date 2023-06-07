Atomic Heart - BEA-D DLC release date revealed

Mundfish released a brand new trailer teasing the upcoming story expansion for Atomic Heart, titled "BEA-D." Alongside the DLC's title announcement, the developer also revealed the release window. They also provided fans with a glimpse of the new enemy type, the titular BEA-D, that quite possibly will have a major impact on the expansion's narrative.

Although Mundfish did not reveal any specific details regarding the enemy type or what the expansion's story will be about, the teaser trailer does give fans a faint hint of those things. The base game's narrative ends with a rather bizarre cliffhanger, which was obviously bait for future story expansions.

The DLC, from the looks of it, seems to indicate to be taking place right after the events concluding the base game. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming DLC for Atomic Heart, BEA-D, its scheduled release date, story details, new enemy types, and more.

What is the release date for Atomic Heart's first DLC, BEA-D?

The first story DLC for Atomic Heart, BEA-D, will be released in Summer 2023. It is likely set to see the light of day around the end of June or the first half of July. Mundfish has not announced a confirmed release date for the expansion.

Atomic Heart is easily one of the most unique and fascinating games released in 2023, with a story and art style that's quite unlike anything found in modern AAA titles.

What are the new features you can expect from the upcoming BEA-D DLC for Atomic Heart?

From the looks of it, the DLC seems to build upon the base game's uniqueness and charm, along with the newly added enemy type. The titular BEA-D are small spherical robots. Similar to the base game's "HOG-7 Hedgie", they can roll around and are equipped with sharp claws to attack.

The most intriguing aspect of BEA-D is their ability to combine and merge with other BEA-D units to form centipede-like creatures or towering humanoid mechanical monstrosities. Besides the newly added enemy type, Mundfish did not reveal any more information about the upcoming DLC.

However, it can be speculated that the expansion will come packed with a few more robot types, new weapons, and a few surprises regarding both story and gameplay. Alongside the DLC's announcement, Mundfish also announced the release of the highly requested "Photo Mode" for the game.

The Photo Mode update for the game is live for all platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

